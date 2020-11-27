It’s in the blood.
My immediate heritage stems from the soil of Randolph County, Alabama. That’s where my mother was born and lived until they decided to pack their bags and move to greener pastures and big city life.
Well, the kin folks said, “Hey, move away from there — Bowdon, Georgia is the place you ought to be.”
So, they loaded up the truck and moved to the “Friendly Cit-tee.”
Somewhere along the way, their Randolph County accent blended with the folks who live in Red Devil country. That’s where they learned to pronounce eloquently exotic places to travel — words such as “Chicargo” sounds clearly more sophisticated than “Chicago.” And they did the same when they pronounced “It-lee,” “Hi-wah-yah” and “Missour-ah.”
When I moved to Atlanta after college, I worked side-by-side with two women from Miami who often had to call an intervention for my misconstruction of words. They made fun of the way I mispronounced words like “savory” in my accent as “salv-o-ree” and “McDonald’s” (correctly pronounced “Mic-Donald’s) as “MacDonald’s.”
I didn’t trust them.
And later when I joined the financial services industry and was helping someone settle an estate, I called the probate court and asked for a letter of testamentary and completely botched the pronunciation. Thankfully, local lawyer Tommy Vance overheard me and whispered in my ear the correct way to pronounce it.
I trust him. He grew up in Bowdon.
And by the way, “lawyer” is often pronounced “loy-yer” around these parts which brings us to the lesson of the week:
The pastor asked if anyone in the congregation would like to express praise for an answered prayer. Suzie stood and walked to the lectern.
“I have some praise,” she shouted with glee. “Two months ago, my husband Frank had a terrible bicycle accident and his scrotum was completely crushed. The pain was excruciating and the doctors didn't know if they could help him.”
You could hear a muffled gasp from the men in the congregation as they imagined the pain that poor Frank must have experienced.
“Frank was unable to hold me or the children,” she went on, “and every move caused him terrible pain. We prayed as the doctors performed a delicate operation, and it turned out they were able to piece together the crushed remnants of Frank's scrotum and wrap wire around it to hold it in place with metal staples.”
Again, the men in the congregation cringed and squirmed uncomfortably as they imagined the horrible surgery performed on Frank.
“Now,” she announced in a quivering voice, “thank the Lord, Frank is out of the hospital and the doctors say that with time his scrotum should recover completely.”
All of the men sighed with unified relief. The pastor rose and tentatively asked if anyone else had something to say. A man stood up and walked slowly to the podium.
He said, “I'm Frank.”
The entire congregation held its breath.
He continued. “I just want to tell my wife that the word is ‘sternum.’”
