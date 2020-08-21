Columnist Joe Garrett is on sabbatical. This column was originally published on May 22, 2016
As I walked to the sink, an attractive woman started smiling at me.
I smiled back, and then I proceeded to wash my hands.
When I reached for the paper towel, another woman walked towards me and also smiled at me.
Once again, I smiled back.
“I actually think two women were just hitting on me,” I told my wife when I returned to the table where we were dining at the outdoor restaurant Caliza in Alys Beach, Florida last summer. “That’s the first time I’ve been in a coed bathroom since my trip to Europe a few years ago.”
“The bathrooms here aren’t coed,” she gasped. “Oh my gosh, you just used the women’s bathroom.”
“Well that explains why there were no stand-up urinals,” I laughed.
“I can’t believe you used the women’s bathroom,” she said as she almost fell out of her seat laughing at me.
I haven’t been in a women’s bathroom since.
For the last several weeks, the world has watched the North Carolina legislature’s stance on its anti-transgender law and how far it plans to go to defend it. Since I’ve never really paid attention who’s standing at the stall next to me, I’m hoping we focus on bigger issues such as teaching men how to aim so I don’t have to stand in a puddle the next time I’m in the bathroom at Sanford Stadium.
The modern-day Archie Bunkers of the world have their underdrawers in a wad over such a trivial issue. It’s not like transgender people have just started using the bathroom in public places. It’s been going on for years.
Since I now have experience of spending time in both women’s and men’s restrooms, I truly see a difference. Men usually don’t talk to each other in the bathroom. They don’t acknowledge anyone is even there. They get the job done and get out. Women, obviously, smile at any man who seems to have lost his way and entered their domain.
I don’t have the answer to solving this issue so we no longer discriminate against any of our brothers and sisters. But I believe one doesn’t have to look any further than Stripling Chapel Road in Carrollton.
For years while in operation, the Front Porch Restaurant served some of the county’s best fried catfish, chicken, hush puppies and sweet tea. When its founder and owner, the late Dorsey Duffey, started this fried gastro smorgasbord in the late 1970s, he was years ahead of the times.
Duffey, an avid hunter, loved everything about nature and the great outdoors. When CB radios became the rage, he simply carried the handle “Bird Dog” on the local airwaves. It was only fitting when it was time to put the gender signs on the bathroom doors at the Front Porch, Duffey knew what was best.
Instead of using today’s buzzwords of “Men” and “Women,” Duffey left the decision up to his customers. He wanted everyone to feel welcome. All they had to do was decide as they looked at the bathroom doors.
The signs simply read “Pointers” and “Setters.”
