I took the dare.
And that’s the truth. As I sat with a group of co-workers inside the press box at Sanford Stadium eating a pregame meal, we marveled at the celebrity in our presence.
Even though legendary Georgia Bulldog play-by-play announcer Larry Munson stood close by with the clock ticking away before going on the air, he was overshadowed by another celebrity.
“Look who just walked into the room,” said my friend Graham Edwards. “Does anyone recognize that guy?”
“Isn’t that Scott Baio?” said my friend Jack Calhoun.
It was.
During the 1970s and ‘80s, one of the most popular television shows was “Happy Days.” The ABC sitcom introduced the world to Ritchie and Joanie Cunningham, Potsie Weber, Ralph Malph and the one and only Arthur Fonzarelli, also known as Fonzie or “The Fonz.”
In the show’s fourth season, Scott Baio joined the cast as Fonzie’s cousin Chachi Arcola. Here he was in our presence.
“Who’s up for the challenge?” declared my friend Mike Mobley. “I dare one of you to walk up to him and call him Chachi.”
“I’ll do it,” I quickly replied.
It was 1987, and since I was the newcomer to the student assistant staff of the University of Georgia Sports Communications Office, I stepped up to the challenge. As Baio stood at a counter preparing to eat a stadium hot dog, I walked up to him and held out my hand and said with a big smile — “Chachi! Is that you Chachi?”
He was not amused.
“No,” he replied. “It’s Scott. Scott Baio.”
“I’m Joe — Joe Garrett,” I replied. “Chachi, I mean Scott, I’m a big fan. I just couldn’t help but call you Chachi because of the years I watched you on ‘Happy Days.”
Again, he was not amused and he walked away.
Little did I know Baio would be the first of many celebrity encounters I would experience. It’s one thing to see a famous person when you pay to see a play or concert. It’s another thing to run into a celebrity in everyday life.
For someone growing up in New York City or Los Angeles, this is perhaps a frequent occurrence. But for someone from this neck of the woods, it’s a rare opportunity.
A few years ago, Jimmy Buffett munched on a cheeseburger a few tables away from me and my wife at the Buckhead Diner in Atlanta. Barbara Walters walked into the restaurant where my wife and I dined one night in New York City.
Even former teen idol and star of the “Partridge Family” David Cassidy sat next to us at dinner one evening in Ft. Lauderdale. I followed Cassidy to the bathroom thinking I would meet him washing his hands. Instead, he entered a private stall and walked out of the men’s room without touching the soap. One would have thought at that moment that his TV mom Shirley Partridge would have taught him better.
And then there was the legendary Gene Simmons of the rock group KISS who walked onto my elevator at a hotel in Manhattan, football announcer and Kathie Lee’s husband Frank Gifford standing behind me waiting for a cab in Boston, President Jimmy Carter’s mother Lillian walking beside me at a Braves game, best-selling author Pat Conroy strolling along the sidewalk in Highlands, North Carolina, who signed a copy of his latest book for my sons, Lewis Grizzard ordering a hot dog at the concession stand at Ole Miss, Wolfman Jack boarding an airplane, Lionel Richie walking through security behind me at the Atlanta airport (he posed for a picture with my son Charlie), Sharon Stone eating lunch next to my family at an outdoor venue in Ft. Lauderdale, and Bobby Cox washing his hands in the men’s restroom in the Orlando airport.
It even runs in my family. My brother once sat next to Paul Newman in a Chicago restaurant where a group of women dropped and broke a bottle of wine on the floor. Newman helped them clean the spill. My mother encountered Hershel Walker sitting on a park bench in Athens, Heather Locklear sunbathing next to her at a hotel pool in Savannah and Sylvester Stallone checking out from a Florida hotel.
“Herschel was so well-mannered and signed an autograph for me, and Sylvestor Stallone just nodded his head when I smiled at him,” said my mother. “And Heather Locklear was so nice. She liked the color of my hair.”
Even my wife and one of her friends laughed with two old men who flirted with them while waiting for a table at the Loveless Café outside Nashville.
“When we walked to our table, someone stopped us and asked us if we knew who we were talking to,” said my wife Ali. “It was Grandpa Jones from ‘Hee Haw’ and Goober from ‘The Andy Griffith Show.’ ”
Who knows who’ll be next? Maybe a U.S. President, famous singer or even one of Charlie’s “Angels” will make the list. But if I ever cross paths with Scott Baio again, I know what I’m going to do. I’m going to take the dare.
Oh yeah, I’m going to call him “Chachi.”
