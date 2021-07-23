He couldn’t sit still.
And he preferred to stare at clouds and doodle in his notebook rather than listen to his teacher for an hour. It wasn’t the teacher’s fault. It really wasn’t his. He was just a little different from the other kids.
“I was dyslexic, and I certainly would have failed IQ tests,” he said at a 2007 TED conference. “It was one of the reasons I left school at 15 years old. If I’m not interested in something, I just don’t grasp it.”
In the educational world, he may have been considered a failure. He wasn’t. He just learned differently from others.
And the creativity lurking within Sir Richard Branson and the freedom to explore his passion led to him becoming one of the most incredible business leaders and philanthropists on the planet today.
Branson is in good company. Others who struggled to sit still while often daydreaming include such notable historical figures as architect Frank Lloyd Wright, artist Vincent Van Gogh, Olympic champion Michael Phelps, author Mark Twain, musician Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, business entrepreneur Henry Ford, explorer Christopher Columbus, entertainer Robin Williams, inventor Thomas Edison, political figure Benjamin Franklin and three guys named Lincoln, Elvis and Einstein.
“Everybody is a genius,” said the late physicist Albert Einstein. “But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.”
We all learn differently from others.
Author/educator Sir Ken Robinson said at a 2006 TED conference that our educational system is designed to teach kids to become “good workers” rather than “creative thinkers.” And too often, it’s difficult to identify the brilliance behind the kids who can’t sit still and are often the comedians in the classroom. Yet sometimes it’s right in front of our eyes.
Robinson told the story of Gillian Lynne. In the 1930s, many adults were so worried about her ability to concentrate they recommended her mother send her to a specialist because they believed she had “a learning disorder.”
At the meeting, the specialist left Gillian alone in the room while music played in the background. Staring at Gillian through a window, the specialist observed Gillian as she stood up on her feet and began dancing to the music. The specialist looked at Gillian’s mother and said, “Just stand and watch her. Mrs. Lynne, Gillian isn’t sick; she’s a dancer. Take her to a dance school.”
“She did,” Gillian said. “I can’t tell you how wonderful it was. We walked in this room and it was full of people like me. People who couldn’t sit still. People who had to move to think.”
Eventually, Gillian graduated from the Royal Ballet School and founded her own company where she met Andrew Lloyd Webber. The rest is history, as Gillian’s work brought joy to millions as the choreographer to such Webber classics as “Cats” and “Phantom of the Opera.”
As a former high school educator, I will argue the solution is often extremely complex from the Gillian Lynne story. It’s balancing hundreds of students daily with different personalities, home environments, learning styles and so much more centered around one curriculum.
Teachers can’t do it alone. It takes a community to identify, encourage and inspire how each individual person learns best. And this higher level of consciousness may just one day identify a future Lincoln, Einstein or Gillian Lynne.
Thankfully, Gillian’s specialist identified her gifts. Had her mother taken her to see someone else, things might have turned out differently.
The specialist might have just told Gillian to “calm down.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.