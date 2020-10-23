The husband and wife sat quietly in First Baptist Church.
Suddenly, in the midst of a deeply spiritual sermon comparing Nick Saban to the Apostle Paul, the preacher (AKA Dr. Steve Davis) noticed the husband had fallen asleep. He no longer could stand watching the man in a deep slumber when he stopped the sermon and said—
“Ma’am, please wake up your husband.”
“Wake him up?” the wife shouted back at Preacher Steve. “You’re the one who made him fall asleep, you wake him up!”
Oh, the old jokes are the best, aren’t they?
The joke, however, of Preacher Steve’s retirement of leading his flock at one of Carrollton’s oldest and largest congregations … well, it actually isn’t a joke. He’s retiring.
“My calling into ministry happened in the middle of a math class,” Davis said. “I looked up at the heavens and asked, ‘Is that other job still available?’ So, I became a minister and a writer and not a mathematician.”
No more calls in the middle of the night to drive to a hospital. No more having to jump in a baptismal pool before noon. No more writing sermons on a beautiful afternoon when he’d rather be playing golf. No more church budgets and building campaigns. No more wedding ceremonies to perform at the same time his beloved Crimson Tide kicks off. No more putting people to sleep.
“What are you going to do?” I asked.
“I don’t know,” he answered. “I’m really ready to experience life on the other side and see what’s in store. Right now, I want to enjoy watching my daughter Natalie experience her senior year at Carrollton High School.”
There’s no doubt Steve Davis and his family have been a blessing to Carrollton. His down-to-earth demeanor, loving sermons and genuine kindness to everyone he meets is so appealing I think I could actually convert to a Baptist. And I don’t say that lightly.
In my own church at St. Margaret’s, my former priest Hazel Glover used to fondly mention Steve in her sermons. That’s quite a compliment coming from an Episcopalian.
“Steve is more than the minister at First Baptist,” said his friend Jim Gill. “He’s really been the pastor for our entire community beyond the walls of his church through his numerous volunteering roles, writing for the Times-Georgian and overall involvement with so many local activities.”
In celebration of Steve’s impact on our community, First Baptist Church has established a “Love Offering” as a retirement gift to him to use as he feels best for his retirement years.
“We are expanding this gift to our entire community, not just the members who attend First Baptist,” said church member and Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Mark Albertus. “The amount of anyone’s gift will be anonymous and confidential, and we hope people will give what they can. Collectively, we can give Dr. Davis and his family the kind of gift that is commensurate with the love and service he has given our church and community.”
There are multiple ways to contribute:
Check - Make checks payable to Dr. Davis Retirement Gift. Send to United Community Bank, 119 Maple Street, Carrollton, GA, 30117, or mail/hand deliver to First Baptist Church,102 Dixie Street, Carrollton, GA 30117.
Cash - Mail/hand deliver to United Community Bank or to First Baptist Church. Please make sure you put your cash donation in an envelope and label it Dr. Davis Retirement Gift.
Charitable Contribution - For those who would like their donation to qualify as a charitable contribution deduction for tax purposes, make your check payable to First Baptist Church, designating it Dr. Davis Retirement Account.
On November 1, 2020, Steve Davis will deliver his last sermon as the pastor at First Baptist. It will be more than a farewell as that date on the calendar is also known as All Saints Day, a day to remember and celebrate those who are no longer with us.
October is a tough month for Steve. His dad died in October. His brother died in October. His beloved wife and mother of his two children Sheri died in October. And last Saturday, Steve lost his mother.
“Some have questions about God and why this is happening to them,” Steve writes in his 2013 best-selling book “From the News to the Pews.” “You know, ‘Why me?’ ‘Why this?’ ‘Why now?’ They have questions for which I have no answers.”
I wish I had the answers, too. Steve always said at his church, “We pride ourselves on the ministry of casseroles and Kleenex—hurting people need both.”
Amen, Preacher! And for the last 25 years, Carrollton has needed you.
Thank you for giving to our community. Kudos. Godspeed. Farewell.
And, most of all, as the Lone Ranger said to Tonto—
Adios.
