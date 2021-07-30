He responded in lightning speed.
Technology can be quite amazing while I’m messaging my friend Dave Sheinin. We’ve come a long way since the summer days in 1981, when I used to have walk through the woods in my neighborhood as a 12-year-old boy to trade baseball cards with Dave. Now, all I have to do is I pick up my phone and he responds seconds later.
The only difference this time is I’m standing in my yard in Carrollton while Dave is sitting in a hotel room in Tokyo, Japan.
Since 1999, the Carrollton native and Central High School graduate has covered the Olympics as a sports journalist for The Washington Post. Following his graduation from Vanderbilt University, Sheinin has risen to top of his profession as a multi award-winning journalist. He’s clearly seen his share of some of the Olympics greatest moments first-hand, but nothing has prepared him to the games of 2021.
What’s it like being in Tokyo for the Olympics?
“We work in empty stadiums and arenas, talk to each other through masks and plexiglass partitions, go to great lengths to avoid close contact,” he writes. “We spit into plastic tubes at regular intervals. Our movements are tracked by smartphone apps we are required to download — no visits to restaurants or bars — and the eyes of uniformed men on street corners. We see only the top halves of faces, and yet we know intrinsically: No one is smiling at us.”
And he has forever stamped a name for the 2021 summer Games —
“These are the Sensory-Deprivation Olympics: No fans. No natural crowd-noise. No touching,” states Dave. “They are the Zombie Olympics, with those of us with Tokyo 2021 official credentials kept separate from a resentful Japanese public that — understandably, given the country’s continued struggles against the coronavirus pandemic — regards us warily as potential spreaders of new and contagious variants. Everywhere we go, somebody comes around behind us to sanitize anything we touched.
“Nobody seems to want us here — in polls, a clear majority of the Japanese public remains opposed to the Olympics, which, according to a recent editorial in the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, were ‘pushed through by force’ so that the [International Olympic Committee] could earn its billions from television rights,” continues Dave. “And if we’re being honest, we sometimes wonder ourselves if our presence is warranted, justified or necessary.”
The Tokyo 2020 Summer Games never arrived after COVID-19. For months, the entire Olympic community was left guessing about the possibility of cancellation, but it’s here—some 15,000 athletes and 70,000 media officials and media members.
“We’ve all endured varying degrees of jetlagged hell to get through processing and COVID-testing at Tokyo’s two international airports,” adds Sheinin. “The news is a constant trickle of bad, except when it is a stream. Every day brings word of more positive tests — several of them so far by athletes who were already in the country. Japanese companies, led by Toyota, are pulling their commercials off television broadcasts out of concern about the negative publicity. Local officials estimate there will be between 700,000 and 1 million hotel cancellations. Economists predict widespread bankruptcies.”
The virus, responsible for more than 4 million deaths worldwide, colors every aspect of the Games, even if the vast majority of athletes and staff are vaccinated.
“Imagine being an athlete here, having trained most of your life for this moment, only to be poked and prodded, made to feel as if your presence isn’t wanted, barred from bringing family members along and asked to summon Olympian performances in empty stadiums devoid of atmosphere or electricity,” states Sheinin. “The good news is I’m now able to go to the events and watch these athletes compete and that has energized me seeing their enthusiasm in pursuit of a gold medal.”
The 2021 Summer Games have already brought sights unseen as medal ceremonies have been “contactless,” with medalists draping their medals over their own necks.
“For media, an Olympics, even under the best of circumstances, is a grind, a whirlwind, an endurance test,” Sheinin adds. “But at most of them, the monotony is occasionally broken by an epic night out, or an encounter with a friendly and quirky local or a random blending of cultures that leaves you edified and bemused and above all appreciative of the opportunity you were given to be present at such a wondrous event.”
And for Sheinin, who is famous among members of the national media as a master hotel bar entertainer for his singing while banging the keys of a lounge piano (check out his music at davesheinin.bandcamp.com), this Olympics has provided no opportunity for late night celebration —
“Here, if you enjoy a bottle of wine one night with a couple of colleagues, all of you fully vaccinated, in the courtyard of your hotel — outdoors, socially distanced, safe — the next day a sign appears in that exact spot saying, ‘No drinking,’ ” laments Sheinin. “Long rides to far-flung venues on official Olympic buses are a dreaded inconvenience at most Games. Here, they are a welcomed respite, if only because it affords a chance to see something of a country you otherwise see only from a hotel window.
“Tokyo is said to be a wondrous city, full of beauty, populated by gracious people,” concludes Sheinin. “Someday we might like to come back to see it and to meet them. As for now, these athletes are inspiring and seeing them compete their hearts out have reminded me of why we — all of us who are here — do this.”
