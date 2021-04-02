They got me good.
They actually got me really good — they being my wife and my youngest child. I don’t give a lot of thought to April Fools’ Day, but they apparently do.
That year I got punked.
For those of you who don’t know the definition of such a sophisticated word, Webster defines it as being “tricked” or “deceived.”
It all started when my wife and I decided to take two cars to church one Sunday (it happened to be April 1). I had some work to do at home that afternoon while they were going over to see some friends.
After church, we drove separately to a nearby restaurant to meet some friends for lunch. I arrived before anyone else and secured a table for our crowd. When my child entered the restaurant, I was quickly informed, “Dad I need to borrow your keys; mom locked hers in her car.”
That’s when, unknown to unsuspecting me, my trickster child took my house key off the key chain, hid it in my wife’s car and returned to the table for lunch. So, as our meal concluded, I left to go home and the rest of my family went over to a friend’s house.
I went home and reached for the house key. Please note I’m over the age of 50 and I’ve been known to have some premature senior moments, but this was ridiculous. How in the world did I lose my house key? I had it when I left for church. Can a house key fall off a key-chain?
I frantically called my wife’s cell phone which, of course, she had on speaker phone for all to hear:
“I can’t get into the house!” I shouted. “Somehow I’ve lost my house key!”
That’s when I heard enough laughter to fill up that house and the entire neighborhood:
“April Fools!”
There was some serious schadenfreude (joy at someone else’s misery) going on. I’m not big on surprises, so they really tricked me. The joke was definitely on me!
Some people don’t get a joke no matter how hard you try to explain it. I laughed along with the others. Laughter and faith for some reason seem like strange bed-fellows.
In the church I attended as a boy, a snicker during the sermon usually meant you were thinking about something else during the sacred homily. Ask the Apostle Paul if it’s a good idea to put some humor in your church services.
Or better yet, ask a fellow named Eutychus.
Paul was preaching (Acts 20), and he got a little long-winded. Maybe a joke or two would have helped the faithful. Eutychus became really drowsy. Maybe it was the soft cushiony pew. There was a big crowd, and Eutychus was on the third floor. He hit the snooze button as Paul waxed on and on, trying to find a way to wrap up the sermon.
Suddenly, Eutychus fell to the ground and they thought he was dead. He revived and lived to tell how the preacher’s sermon nearly killed him.
Can I get an Amen?
That story makes me smile. The Lenten journey is usually a mixture of belief and unbelief. I hear that mixture a lot. Five thousand hungry people are gathered on a hillside, all they have are five loves and two fish, and Jesus says, “Have them sit in small groups.”
Surely someone in the crowd said “Huh?” with a smile.
It’s true I think that on this Sunday in April, 2021, there seems to be little to smile about in God’s vast universe. Yet, the Bible teaches us that in the face of arrogant rulers and cruel despots, “the Holy One who sits in the heavens shall laugh” (Psalm 2:4).
There is an Easter story coming soon that is, in a sense, God’s last laugh. God laughs because God knows how it all turns out in the end.
And that’s no April Fools’ Day joke. But this article is — the trick is on you.
This isn’t Joe Garrett writing this column. I’m Steve Davis, filling in for Joe, who is busy planning a trick on his own family.
Happy Easter everyone!
