He was a giant.
Even though he stood 6’4”, his broad shoulders stretched from Bowdon to Tallapoosa, making his physical frame appear bigger than John Wayne walking into a Texas saloon. When I was a child, he would pick me up with one hand, toss me in the air and catch me with his other hand. I giggled the entire time while my mother yelled — “Bobby, you’re gonna kill Joe if you don’t put him down.”
He was a typical older brother to my mother and her sister—playing practical jokes and always picking on them. As they grew older, he always had their backs.
I loved Uncle Bob.
He wasn’t only a giant in physical structure. He had a giant personality.
“It never failed whenever we went out to eat in a restaurant and were seated next to someone we didn’t know, my family would place side bets to see how long he could go before he struck up a conversation,” said his daughter Lynda. “He never met a stranger.”
Sometimes I wonder how his life would have turned out differently if his football coach at Woodland High School wouldn’t have been so strict about working in the fields to help support the family and playing football. He told Uncle Bob he had to pick one.
Across the state line, Bowdon High School welcomed Uncle Bob with open arms. He didn’t have to choose one or the other. He could have the best of the both worlds—that is, if you consider working in the fields enjoyable.
The family decided to change addresses and moved to a farm on Garrett Creek Road on the outskirts of Bowdon where his daddy plowed the fields with an old mule. The new environment would pay off for Uncle Bob as he starred for the Red Devils on both sides of the ball for four years of high school.
“We played side-by-side on the offensive line,” said his friend and Bowdon High classmate Tom Upchurch. “Before his junior year, Bobby enlisted in the Marine Corp Reserve and spent the summer at Paris Island. When he returned two days before football practice started, he came back in shape and was a man among boys. That’s when he caught the eye of college coaches.”
Clemson offered Uncle Bob an opportunity to play across the state line. The school’s ROTC program was a draw for him; however, Clemson decided to end the program before he would sign. That’s when University of Georgia assistant coach “Big” Jim Whatley pursued Uncle Bob and offered him a full scholarship which he accepted.
His days of working in the fields had come to an end.
While playing alongside Bulldog football greats Fran Tarkenton and Pat Dye, Uncle Bob almost didn’t survive the first week of practice.
“I got into a fight the very first day with an upper classman on the practice field,” Uncle Bob once said. “After practice, I heard my name called that Head Coach Wally Butts wanted to see me.”
Uncle Bob thought he was going to get kicked off the team.
“Was that you out there today I saw fighting on the football field?” Coach Butts asked him. “Who started it?”
“Well, he was saying some things to me so I stood up for myself,” said Uncle Bob.
“Good for you,” said Coach Butts. “I tell you what — if he does it again tomorrow, I want you to pop him in the mouth again. I think if we can put some more pounds on you along with your work ethic, we’re gonna make a football player out of you.”
Those were the days when football helmets had only one bar as a face mask.
“The next day — that ole boy started running his mouth again and I popped him so hard his nose spewed blood all over me,” said Uncle Bob. “And Coach Butts stood back laughing and let me and that older classman go at it for a few minutes.”
It would pay off as his future was bright on the line of scrimmage for the Bulldogs, especially in front of a sold-out crowd in 1961 against the Kentucky Wildcats. The morning after the big win the front page headline of the Lexington Herald read—“Georgia nips fumbling Cats 16-15.”
“The Kentucky Wildcats fumbled away what potentially was their best season since 1954 and bowed to the Georgia Bulldogs 16-15 before an estimated homecoming crowd of 31,000 in Sanford Stadium today,” wrote Lexington Herald sports writer Winfield Letbers in the opening lead. “Kentucky fumbled seven times and lost six of them. Georgia converted two of the bobbles into touchdowns, including one by right tackle Bobby Green, who recovered a Jerry Woolum fumble in the endzone, for the clinching score with 2:44 left in the game.”
Following his graduation from UGA, Uncle Bob served as manager for the Atlanta Athletic Club, Sunset Hills Country Club and the Pinnacle Club in Augusta, Georgia. While working at the country club in Carrollton during the 1960s, his toughness even paid off to keep a horse from going near the golf course.
“We lived close to Sunset Hills and I was with my dad at work when someone informed him our horse named Little Joe had escaped from his fence at our house,” said Lynda. “So, we finally found the horse and Dad told me to grab his harness and we would walk him home. Little Joe had other plans and took off while I flew into the air holding onto him.
“It was the first time I ever saw my dad scared,” continued Lynda. “Finally, he caught up with the horse and punched Little Joe right in the nose so hard it fell back on its haunches. When we arrived home, my mother asked him — ‘What in the world has happened?’ Dad replied, ‘I wasn’t going to let that horse hurt my little girl.’”
In 1973, Uncle Bob received a call from the late Lamar Plunkett offering him a job to take the Texas territory for Bowdon Manufacturing. The suit industry was hot. And for the next 30 years, he would become one of the company’s top salesmen.
It was always a great experience whenever Uncle Bob, Aunt Beverly, Lynda and their son Bill would come home every summer. Maw Maw always cooked meals as though the King of England was arriving, even though it was only her son and his family. Then again, I bet even the king didn’t eat as well because it’s doubtful he ate fried okra cooked from a black iron skillet along with creamed corn, fresh tomatoes, green beans, stewed potatoes and hot corn bread whenever he went to his momma’s house for supper.
Maw Maw’s cooking skills would serve Uncle Bob well. After he retired from the clothing industry, he moved back to Carroll County where he and his son Bill opened one of our greatest local restaurants—Billy Bob’s BBQ.
It was a perfect setup for Bobby as he greeted every customer who walked into the restaurant as if they were visiting his home. I hate it that Maw Maw, who died in 1996 only one year before Uncle Bob opened the restaurant, never had a chance to eat there. I know she would have been proud.
“My dad coached me in little league football and he was tough,” said his son Bill. “But off the field he always offered me words of advice and encouragement. I was thrilled when we decided to become business partners and open Billy Bob’s BBQ where we’ve worked alongside my mom Beverly, my wife Leanne and our great staff. We were more than business partners and father and son—we were best friends going to Georgia football games together, and I lost that at the end of the year. I lost my hero.”
It’s hard not to be proud of my Uncle Bobby Green. Lord knows he wasn’t perfect — just ask that horse named Little Joe. But he truly loved people. And people loved him.
He loved telling stories (some were actually true) and he loved his family, his friends and his customers. Underneath his large frame was a giant heart and an old soul.
“One of the things I know about Bobby that a lot of people don’t know is that he was a giver,” said Upchurch. “He could have written the book on how to give to others. I know first-hand how he helped so many people in need that nobody ever knew about. He was a great citizen.”
Recently, a few days before Christmas, Uncle Bob became sick and was diagnosed with COVID. It would be his biggest opponent yet. Last year had already taken a toll on him as he had to stay away from the restaurant longer than he liked. He loved hugging people and shaking hands — and he missed those things. As we all know — those activities don’t qualify as social distancing.
Uncle Bob died a few days after Christmas. He fought as hard as he could, but the coronavirus is wicked.
There will never be another Bobby Green. As they say in Bowdon, “Old Red Devils never die, never die, never die—they just fade away.”
Maybe so but his absence will be felt.
We can’t bring him back, but by golly we can still go eat at his restaurant, tell old stories, yell “Go Dawgs” and enjoy his delicious banana pudding and Brunswick stew.
That’s what Uncle Bob would want us to do.
