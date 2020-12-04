It’s time for a little story.
Light the ole Yule log and, if you’re thirsty, go pour yourself a little eggnog. Gather your list and jot down the things for which you are wishing.
Have you ever wondered where we get some of our Christmas traditions?
Why do we put up a tree? Why do we sing Christmas carols? Why do we give gifts? Most of these answers lay in one of the most popular books of all time, “A Christmas Carol,” by Charles Dickens.
Most people aren’t aware that Christmas, as we know it, was almost extinct. For a period of about 15 years during the mid-17th century, the Puritans successfully passed laws that literally banned Christmas in England.
Mince pies, mistletoe, holly and other Christmas staples were outlawed, along with Christmas caroling and public celebration. This sentiment extended across the Atlantic as well. Many of our country’s first settlements frowned upon excessive celebration at any time of year, and especially at Christmas. Celebrations returned in England after the ban was lifted, but the excitement surrounding the holiday had declined.
For the next century, the holiday’s popularity steadily declined. By the 1800s only the wealthiest celebrated Christmas. However, most were not able to celebrate.
The world was in the beginning of the industrial revolution. Workers worked long hours for low pay, and since most employers wouldn’t sacrifice a day of work, most people didn’t have time. Additionally, the overall cost of hosting a celebration full of feasting and gift giving was too expensive. More and more frequently, the only jobs to be found were in the cities. Many people left their traditional country lifestyles and flocked to the cities, leaving many of their traditions behind.
In October 1843, Charles Dickens was visiting his sister in Manchester. Dickens was touched by the spirit and enthusiasm of his sickly nephew, who is presumed to be the inspiration for Tiny Tim. Dickens was struck with the idea for the story and almost immediately went to work.
He wrote at a feverish pace and finished the entire story in six weeks. Three weeks later, on December 19, the book was published.
The book was an instant success. All 6,000 copies of the original printing were sold in four days. Within six weeks, the story had been adapted for the stage and shows were already in progress. The show ran consecutively for over 40 nights before transferring to New York’s Park Theater. By May, 1844, the seventh edition of the book had already sold out.
The story was both literary and a social success. It’s credited with playing a major role in reviving (and reinventing) the Christmas holiday.
Without “A Christmas Carol,” we wouldn’t have the phrases “Bah! Humbug!” or even “Scrooge.” Dickens took outdated Christmas traditions and infused them into his tale, making them feel as if they had always been a part of our Christmas traditions. For example, caroling was not common at the time, but Dickens added this activity to the story, as if it were normal, and common to meet a traveling choir during the holiday season.
It wasn’t.
While less obvious, but perhaps more significant, Dickens’ portrayal of a Christmas celebration was vastly different from the norm of his time. Typical celebrations during the era were normally community celebrations in churches, taverns and town halls.
Dickens’ representation was much different. He shows the Cratchits gathered together, celebrating as a family.
This is perhaps the single biggest change that Dickens had on Christmas traditions, turning the holiday into a small, intimate and private family affair. This change allowed for every family to celebrate according to their means.
If they were wealthy, they could hold a feast. If they were poor, they could gather together, sing songs and share stories while enjoying the holiday in accordance with their means.
It’s probably incomprehensible for most of us to think that the holiday we know and love almost became a footnote in the history books. Were it not for the influence of Charles Dickens, our celebrations might be vastly different—if they existed at all. For me — and I expect many of you — Christmas is my favorite time of year, and I can’t imagine my life without it.
May we all find peace in the midst of this Christmas season, seek to love each other more dearly and echo the joy of Tiny Tim — “God bless us, everyone!”
