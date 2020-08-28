Editor’s Note: Columnist Joe Garrett is on sabbatical. This column was originally published on April 13, 2014.
I’ll never be the President of the United States.
Or for that matter, NASA will never recruit me. Is it a lack of confidence? Negative thinking? Throwing in the towel? No. No. No.
A few years ago, my high school classmate Melanie McLendon started laughing when my four sons were running around my legs after a baseball game at Lakeshore Park. She recommended I read a book called “The Birth Order” and the next day I downloaded the audio edition by Dr. Kevin Leman.
Within minutes, I didn’t know if Dr. Leman was a therapist or a comedian as I laughed out loud about the dynamics of whether you’re the first-born, a middle child, baby or only child. It was as if Dr. Leman had grown up in my own home.
Since finishing the book, I’ve pondered if this is art or science? I’ve concluded it’s probably both as more research continues to show birth order may actually affect behavior more than you think. There are critics on both sides, but I’m living proof it deserves some merit.
For first-born children, most parents spend more quality one-on-one time in the early years, it’s suggested. No wonder most U.S. presidents, astronauts, librarians, preachers and overachieving PTA moms are first-born children. As natural-born leaders, these children often tend to be reliable, structured, cautious and conscientious.
Middle-born children often feel as if their parents left them out. They never get the same attention of the first-born and definitely not the baby of the family. They tend to be people-pleasers, somewhat rebellious and are often the peacemakers.
The most free-spirited, fun-loving babies or last-born children are many times uncomplicated, outgoing and attention-seeking. It’s no surprise Chevy Chase, Steve Martin, Martin Short and so many comedians are the babies of their families.
What about only children? Perhaps my mother said it best.
“Your daddy always has to have his way because he was an only child,” laughed my mother. “I was one of five and you had to fend for yourself.”
In case you were wondering, my mother was a middle child.
It’s interesting you can almost predict elections based on birth order. And that applies to people at any age.
When I was in eighth grade, Kristi Fulford (a first-born) ran against Ben Garrett (a baby) for class president at Carrollton Junior High School. Due to her organized, coordinated campaign, Kristi won in a landslide against Ben’s laissez-faire campaign. Nine years later, Ben and Kristi got married.
And that’s just a small part of the birth order phenomena. Research continues to show first-born and last-born children often make great marriages. As for the middle children, they can succeed either way due to their peacemaker attitudes. When two first-born children marry it can lead to conflict as both seek control. As for two babies marrying each other, well—just use your imagination.
The birth order is alive and well among my two brothers and my own children. It’s fun to watch it play out. In case you’re wondering where I belong in the birth order—it’s no secret. Look at which Garrett child has his picture on the front page of every Sunday newspaper, can impersonate most of his high school teachers and thinks first-born children need to lighten up and relax.
You guessed it—I’m the baby. And just like Ben Garrett, I married a first-born too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.