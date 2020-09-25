The stadium is empty.
On Saturday afternoons in September, the 10,000-seat football facility on the University of West Georgia campus comes alive filled with players, coaches, fans, and marching bands.
In this pandemic environment, there are almost no surprises, including the cancellation of the Wolves gridiron season.
There’s never a good time to cease our favorite fall pastimes. It hurts for the players and their mommas and daddies.
For those who know him, there’s someone else who’s probably hurting even more — the voice of West Georgia, Mitch Gray.
A few months ago, local sports followers received a gut punch when word spread quickly that Gray suffered a stroke. How can we even have football when the most recognized voice in this neck in the woods has been silenced?
Who’s going to give us the insight to Friday night football on WBTR’s Coaches Clinic? Who’s going to make the West Georgia-Valdosta State football game seem bigger than Auburn-Alabama? And who’s going to celebrate local birthdays on his B92 morning broadcast?
“Mitch is the epitome of what a true gentleman is — his personality, his love for others, his deep sincerity is exhibited not only toward his family but for the community at large,” said Steve Graddick, president of Graddick Communications. “Radio is his medium to connect with everyone in this world. And he’s done it to an extent that’s not comparable to anyone else — that’s clearly unique to Mitch. In his radio and sports career, he’s touched probably millions of lives whether it was either directly or indirectly.”
Like Muscle Shoals, the Alabama town that’s been associated with something powerfully mystical for producing some of the greatest hit songs ever recorded, the western part of Georgia can claim the same for its broadcasting voices.
Keith Jackson, known as THE voice of college football, grew up in Tyus and attended Roopville High. The legendary sportscaster who called Monday Night Football, the World Series, National Championships and made the phrase “Whoa Nellie” part of the lexicon of sports fans, honed his speaking skills from the dialect around these parts.
The Tallapoosa native Rhubarb Jones became one of the biggest names in country music radio holding the title of the longest-running morning radio personality in the Atlanta market. His down-to-earth demeanor created an allegiance of fans throughout the Southeast, and he spent his last years back home as a regular at Billy Bob’s BBQ while continuing to entertain.
Red Jones, the Georgia Hall of Fame broadcaster, continued to spin records until a few years ago. During his 63-year career, his voice was heard throughout the world during his stint hosting the “Stickbuddy Jamboree” and “Western Swingtime” for the Armed Forces Network in Germany during the 1950s. He entertained audiences in major markets from Houston to the actual crew at Atlanta’s WQXI which inspired the TV show “WKRP in Cincinnati” before settling in Carrollton for the last 28 years of his stellar career.
The list could go on and on with great local broadcasters. In the meantime, my prayer is for Mitch to return on the air, and announce the B92 birthday club once again.
He’s always been so modest and that’s an honorable trait. It’s highly unlikely a Mount Rushmore of broadcasters with local ties will ever be carved into the side of Oak Mountain. Instead, I’ll settle for a Mitch Gray statue outside University Stadium.
And if we need to borrow any ideas how to do it, let’s send a local sculpture artist to Pasadena.
There’s one of a former Roopville High basketball player with the last name Jackson awaiting fans outside the entrance to the Rose Bowl. Jackson coined the nickname “The granddaddy of them all” to describe America’s most popular college football bowl game.
When it comes to local sports radio, Jackson’s phrase applies to Mitch Gray too.
