It took less than nine seconds.
Actually, it may have been more like nine milliseconds. That is, of course, if you even know what a millisecond is? I had to look it up to see if it actually exists. Scientifically, it’s one-quarter of a second.
“Please have a seat,” the nurse instructed.
“Is this chair O.K.?” I asked.
“Please roll up your sleeve,” she replied.
“I bet you’ve been busy today,” I attempted a little chit-chat.
“O.K., you’re finished,” she replied as she refused to engage.
“Did you give me the shot?” I inquired. “I didn’t feel a thing.”
“Yes,” she answered.
“Wow,” I said. “That was easy.”
“Please hang around for 15 minutes before you leave,” she directed.
“Have a great day,” I said.
She didn’t reciprocate.
Oh well, she did her job and I completed round one of my COVID-19 vaccination. I wasn’t angry. I was empathetic and put myself in her shoes. In other words, I would be a nutcase if I had to stand on my feet and give people shots all day.
God bless the healthcare workers!
I hate shots, but if it helps me combat the coronavirus, flu, polio, smallpox, shingles or whatever else is out there — I’ll gladly get stuck in the arm. For that matter, I’ll even drop my trousers and get one in the derriere if it works.
As of this writing, I haven’t grown an extra toe, lost hair or experienced anything but the typical side effects of a sore arm and feeling a little lethargic. However, I can say with almost 99.9% certainty that Bill Gates didn’t collaborate with Pfizer to install a computer chip in my body so I could be tracked by the government. That’s the latest conspiracy theory among the caravan of fools.
Besides, if the government wants to track me, it’s going to be extremely boring following my daily schedule:
Wake up … make coffee … take a shower … go to work … go to lunch … go back to work … go home … eat supper … go to bed … and do it all over again the next day.
We’re living in a fearful time. Now imagine someone giving the following fiery “Fear Not” speech from a podium on March 20, 2020:
“Fear not! Over the next year, this virus will take over 500,000 friends and loved ones in America and more than 2,600,000 globally!
“Fear not! The global economy will shut down. Unemployment will reach 15%!
“Fear not! There will be widespread demonstrations and protests — some turning violent!
“Fear not! Within one year we will have three FDA approved vaccines!
“Fear not! Preacher Steve Davis will retire as a columnist for the Times-Georgian!”
The last line would have caused the speaker to be ignored, ridiculed or subjected to psychiatric evaluation. Yet … here we are.
That said, I nor anyone else know what the next weeks, months or March 2022 hold for us. I do know, however, that I’ve been half-vaccinated and more importantly — I’ve discovered someone who’s still around that knows how to cook the fried chicken recipe I’ve been searching for since 1978 per my column a few weeks ago. Please pray he will release the secret herbs and spices.
Hope abounds, my friends! Oh, yes it does, and it’s finger-licking good!
