He left Augusta National without a green blazer.
By measurement, Scott Hoch missed a 2-foot putt. By another type of measurement, his 42-regular sports coat size was stuffed in a file at Augusta National.
After finishing the 18th hole as a slight mist and fog moved through the Georgia air, Hoch moved to a playoff on golf's grandest course. It was the final round in 1989.
It was my first visit to The Masters.
“We can’t see anything on the 18th green because of the crowd, so let's take a chance and set up on the 10th green in case there’s a playoff,” said my friend Mike Mobley while Ben Crenshaw and Hoch were tied for the lead after the 17th.
And we did. Our risk paid off after Crenshaw bogeyed and Hoch shot par on the 18th to force a playoff with Nick Faldo.
As Hoch and Faldo walked to the 10th green for the playoff, my friend and I stood ready on the front row. The only thing between us and Scott Hoch was a yellow rope as we watched one of the most famous misses since Bobby Jones started the tournament in 1934.
Hoch's 2-foot putt to win The Masters fell just a few inches short (it missed the cup). For those of you unfamiliar with golf, it's about the same distance a 5-year-old can sink a putt with ease on the miniature golf course at John Tanner State Park. But crazy things happen in Augusta.
The playoff then moved to the 11th green, where Faldo sunk a 25-foot birdie to win the coveted green jacket.
Instead of celebrating Hoch's overall remarkable four days of masterful golf, it didn't take long to hear some folks in the gallery shout, “Hoch choked.” Even the next day's headlines managed to coin him with the nickname “Hoch the Choke.”
“A few days after leaving Augusta, Hoch was playing at a club in Orlando,” said Mobley. “A friend of mine who worked at the club was guarding Hoch's golf bag. While Hoch dressed, my friend pulled Hoch's putter out of the bag and said to his coworkers, ‘Look boys, here's the club that lost The Masters.’”
Little did the guardian of Hoch’s bag know while he uttered those words, Hoch was approaching behind him.
“Thankfully, Hoch started laughing and looked at my friend and whispered, ‘Yes, but that putter has also won me a lot of money,’” said Mobley.
And Hoch has. After winning 11 PGA Tour and three Champions Tour events, he’s cleared more than $20 million in earnings. He will, however, always live with the pain of coming up short in Augusta.
“That might have made my career better and longer from that point on,” Hoch said in a recent interview with Tampa Bay Times reporter Rodney Page. “I don't really dwell on it that much. It was tough the next week. I didn't sleep very well. Within a year it was all O.K.”
As the first of golf’s four Grand Slam events concludes this weekend among the pines and blooming azaleas, I'll be watching from my television instead of standing with the patrons in Augusta.
Who knows? If there are two or more golfers tied going into the 17th green, in my mind I'll be running to the 10th hole even though a playoff now starts on the 18th.
I long to return to the most beautiful golf course in the universe. I long to stand on the front row and watch the best in the game under pressure at the greatest tournament in the world.
After all, it’s The Masters.
