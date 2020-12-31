It was the year of the rat.
Oh, those annoying creatures that crawl through the cracks to find a warm spot or even an occasional bite of cheese. They’re constantly finding a way into a home where they’re uninvited and if they’re smart — they’ll avoid poison, traps and alley cats.
I’ve always run from them at any cost, and last January a phone call stopped me in my tracks.
“Happy New Year, Joe,” said my friend Camille Yahm. “My husband Stuart and I want to invite you and Ali to dinner at our house to celebrate the Chinese New Year.”
I knew Camille’s story of how she spent a year at Yale University studying Mandarin Chinese alongside her classmate and former United States Senator Jay Rockefeller — before moving overseas to serve as a United Methodist missionary in China from 1962 through 1971.
“I’m going to prepare an authentic Chinese meal, and I hope you and Ali enjoy that type of food,” she continued. “One of the customs is to cook and serve the animal that represents the year on the Chinese Zodiac Calendar. So, when it was the Year of the Pig, I cooked pork. When it was the Year of the Rooster, I cooked chicken.”
“So, what’s the animal of 2020?” I asked.
“Oh, it’s the rat,” she replied, and then paused for what felt like 10 minutes.
My stomach started stirring, and my blood pressure began to rise. How could I politely decline? I’ve eaten a frog’s leg, an alligator and even a lamb’s tongue. But there was no way I was going to eat a rat.
“Hahahaha,” she started laughing. “Don’t worry — I’m not going to dare try to cook a rat.”
“Whew,” I replied. “We will be there.”
For dinner, she prepared homemade egg rolls, Singapore curry with rice and green beans cooked stir-fry with condiments to cool down the heat. We concluded our meal with tapioca and a crispy, sweet dessert known as “love letters” made of a batter from coconut milk, rice and tapioca flour as well as some eggs and sugar.
I’m in awe of those folks like Camille and Stuart who teach us how to live. In her 82 years, she’s traveled to so many places, read so many books and has a passion for life that’s more contagious than the spread of the coronavirus.
A graduate of Ole Miss, Camille’s life of service eventually led her to settle in Carroll County when she accepted a position at KidsPeace in Bowdon when it first started.
Stuart grew up in the Bronx and even told me he was in the stands during Game One of the 1954 World Series at the Polo Grounds, where he witnessed Willie Mays make “the catch” that lives in baseball infamy.
At the age of 21, he hosted and performed as a stand-up comic on USO tours with Marilyn Monroe before moving to Hollywood for a lead role in a television show that was cancelled by the time he arrived.
He eventually found his calling as a promotion executive with Capitol Records in Los Angeles where he rubbed elbows with some of the top entertainers of the 20th century including Franki Valli, Roy Clark, Pink Floyd, Billy Joel, the Beatles, The Righteous Brothers and many more.
“I never actually knew if he was telling me the truth when we first started dating because his stories sounded too good to be true,” said Camille. “Finally, he took me to Los Angeles and as we were walking into the Beverly Hills Hotel, legendary music producer Clive Davis was walking out the door and stopped and said, ‘Hey Stuart — how are you? It’s been too long.’ I guess I had to believe him after that encounter.”
Gold records hang throughout their home from his time in the music industry. Photos, paintings and little trinkets adorn tables and walls that showcase their travels and a life well-lived.
We ate every bite of our meal. And we toasted the new year. Little did we know how our world would change in only a few days following that evening as we learned about something called the coronavirus that experts predicted could rival or surpass the 1918 Spanish flu. And of all places, the pandemic is still believed to have originated from — you guessed it, China.
It’s easy to say “good riddance” to such a year as 2020. Since that evening, my wife lost her father to cancer and 87-year-old Stuart has had to spend the holidays in a long-term care facility due to illness, hopefully returning home soon. It’s easy to feel depressed during these times from the profound losses and changes in our lives.
And yet — there’s hope. There’s always hope.
“Don’t cry because it’s over,” wrote Dr. Seuss. “Smile because it happened.”
It’s now 2021, and the year of the rat has demised. Now, it’s time to look ahead as we begin the year of the ox — a sign of strength, confidence, stability and even a little stubbornness.
And if Camille should ever invite us to dinner again, I won’t hesitate to answer. Unlike the rat, I’m not afraid to eat an ox.
