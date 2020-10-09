He’s asleep on the floor.
“It must be nice to take at least 25 naps every day,” I tell my dog Teddy.
He looks up and then walks over to my chair as if he wants to say, “It’s time for my massage.”
I oblige and begin to rub his head. That’s when my imagination begins wander and start to imagine what it would be like if he could really tell me what’s he thinking —
“Scratch the left side of my head,” he would say as I pet him on his ears. “Now go to the right.”
“Teddy, quit being so demanding,” I reply. “I’m trying to watch this news story about Donald Trump.”
“Who’s Donald Trump?” he asks.
“Our president,” I say.
“What’s a president?” Teddy questions. “Now scratch under my chin. Ruff. Ruff.”
“Shhh,” I look at Teddy sternly. “I want to hear the latest news on the coronavirus.”
“Bow wow, what’s a coronavirus?” he asks.
And then he walks toward the window and starts barking.
“Teddy, be quiet,” I demand. “Why are you barking anyway?”
“A squirrel ... a squirrel,” he shouts. “I see a squirrel. I see a squirrel.”
And then he walks away.
“Where are you going, Teddy?” I inquire.
“I’m going to eat my dog food, drink a little water and take another nap,” he tells me matter-of-factly.
“Go ahead,” I counter as my wife walks through the room.
“I’m going for a walk,” she says.
“Did you say a walk?” Teddy asks as he starts jumping and wagging his tail. “Can I go? Can I go? Please! Please!”
They take a stroll and once they arrive back home, Teddy immediately darts toward his cage to eat and drink some water. Five minutes later he’s asleep on the floor.
“I’ve got some things I need to do,” I tell him.
“Zzzzzzzzzz,” he snores.
That’s Teddy’s typical day—several naps, free food, a massage, a neighborhood walk and the excitement of a child on Christmas morning whenever he sees a squirrel.
And here I am. Terrified of what destruction the pandemic may have in store, concerned about the division of our country and worried about a thousand other things. Maybe these four-legged creatures are here to teach us what really matters? After all, what is dog spelled backwards?
All I can do is pray —
Now I lay me down to sleep,
I pray the Lord my soul to keep,
If I should die before I wake,
I pray the Lord my to soul to take.
And if he doesn’t because of my sins or a small mishap,
May I be reincarnated into a dog like Teddy,
Because I need a massage and could use a good nap.
Ruff. Ruff. Amen.
