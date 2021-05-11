I was in hot water Thursday morning. The reason was, no one at our house had hot water. Not me, not Lady Julia, not the big poodle, not the little poodle — not that poodles would care if there was hot water or not.
The reason was, the water heater didn’t have any hot water. Not a drop was warm.
Actually, I wasn’t in hot water about a lack of hot water because I had nothing to do with its sudden absence, but it was the first news of the morning I received when Lady Julia got up to get ready to go to work.
Knowing I likely had not yet turned on my hearing aids, she came to the den where I was doing my every early morning thing — reading a book — waved her hands to get my attention and got right in front of me where I could read her lips if I didn’t hear her and informed me of our dilemma: “We don’t have any hot water!” I didn’t even have to ask her to repeat it, which I usually do.
Sometime during the night, the water heater — or as we sometimes say, the hot water heater though it doesn’t heat hot water, it heats cold water so it becomes hot water — gave up the ghost, or the heat. There was hot water the evening before for dish-washing duty but none to be had for morning shower time.
Fortunately, a contractor we have used for many years for many projects was due at the house the same morning to continue work on another project and was able to tell us that, in fact, the water heater was dead. It had been installed about 12 years ago, so it served well.
The good news was he could get another one and install it, though it took some research and a trip to the big city to find one they call a “low-boy” — or something like that — which goes under a house in the crawl space.
By noon Friday, I was in hot water again ... taking an overdue shower.
All this reminded me of some time long ago when, either because we didn’t have a water heater at the time or if we did it was temporarily out of order, you were heating water in a pot on the stove and pouring it into the bathtub to warm up the cold water for a bath, into the dishpan, or even into the washing machine on the back porch on Monday wash day.
It seems I remember when I was a young child watching one of my aunts over in Trickem Valley put water in a big black iron pot in the back yard and build a fire under it, heating the water to wash clothes.
Most everyone had one of those “wash pots” that had several uses, including rendering lard and cooking cracklings at hog-killing time. We have one in our yard now, but it is cracked and only useful for growing flowers and weeds. Ants also think it is a cool place to excavate their bed.
According to Wikipedia (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/water_heating), the type of water heater that was installed at our house Friday is based on the 1889 invention of Norwegian mechanical engineer Edwin Ruud, who invented the first automatic storage tank type gas water heater after he immigrated to Pittsburgh. Ruud Manufacturing Company, based in Fort Smith, Arkansas, still makes water heaters, according to the article.
The Wikipedia article shows that Ruud was influenced by a painter named Benjamin Waddy Maughan of London, who is credited with inventing, in 1868, the first instantaneous domestic water heater that did not use solid fuel. His water heater worked with cold water at the top flowing through pipes heated by hot gases from a burner at the bottom and then flowed into a sink or tub, the article said.
Too many things we take for granted in our world of modern conveniences; certainly hot water at the turn of a faucet is one of them. You don’t think about what a wonderful commodity almost instant hot water is until you don’t have it.
