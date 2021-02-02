I have never known what exactly to do with the month of February. Nor have I known what to do with “Febuary.” See there, the name is even sometimes pronounced differently – to some it’s feb-roo-ary and to others it’s feb-yoo-ary.
Getting it correct on a spelling test back in the fifth grade or the seventh-grade spelling bee was a challenge, too.
I looked out the front window Sunday and noticed the ring of jonquils around the maple tree down in the corner of the yard near the street have poked themselves up through the dead leaves some six inches out of the ground.
Must have happened almost overnight. I didn’t notice them just a couple of days earlier when I was picking up deadwood. A few more days and they will lift their yellow heads to the sun making me think it’s spring – but it’s only February.
Yep, it must be February, the month that, around here in Bowdon G-A, can bring you the whole year’s weather distinctives within a few days. Flowers sprout up and buds bulge sometimes only to be covered by snow and/or ice.
Today the baseball bats across the street at W. C. Roop Field ping (used to be they cracked, but I reckon wooden bats are now mostly collectors’ items to hang on walls and not in bat racks), and young men chase fly balls and dig out grounders.
The next day a cold, gray wind pours down the hill and blasts under the barren bleachers into an empty dugout. Come next daylight, the morning has gently coated the manicured field with a cold mantle of frost.
February is the last official month of three months of winter, but it likes to tease us, posing itself sometimes as a harbinger of spring. It can happen any wintertime in Georgia, but February, you do a really good job of fooling us sometimes.
Used to be that as a cold weather person, I looked forward to February thinking it probably offered the best chance of snow. I dreaded seeing those early jonquils, knowing that chances of wintry mixes were slowly melting away.
Funny, though, the biggest snow I remember happened in late fall, and another one in late spring. See what I mean about the weather in our neck of the woods.
As cold and dreary as it sometimes can be, I guess it is fitting that February is a month chock full of celebrations, things to take our minds off mud and slush and icy slick spots and galoshes and windshield scrapers.
There is Groundhog Day, which came and went yesterday. I don’t know what the groundhog did, but I suspect it saw its shadow, depending on what time it got out of bed, though it hardly seems to matter. But, hey, it gets a few minutes notice once a year. Give it its moment in the sunlight even if its shadow does predict six more weeks of winter.
February is known as the month of love, noted by chocolates and flowers and cards and jewelry and little candy hearts stamped with endearing sweetheart messages on Valentine’s Day.
Significantly, it is also American Heart Month and Black History Month, National Children's Dental Health Month, Presidents' Day and Lincoln's Birthday.
Some other February special days according to Wikipedia (www.wikipedia.org) include: National Bird-Feeding Month (the covey of redbirds which hang around my feeder are thankful), Safer Internet Day, Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, Tater Tot Day and many more.
For sports fans February is also the month of the big football game.
One thing about February, it is full of weather surprises; if you don’t like what you are getting today, tomorrow will probably be O.K.
