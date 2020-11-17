When we moved to Bowdon from out off the Mt. Zion Road, one of the things I missed about the old place was the little ponds that were a part of the common property in the subdivision. One of the ponds edged our back yard and provided a theater of some of nature’s fine creatures.
Now that we camp more than we did, and do so near a body of water, the Tallapoosa River, or the Upper Tallapoosa as some call it, we are once again able to observe relatively up close and personal the goings-on in part of the animal kingdom, especially the bird world.
Taking advantage of the currents above the mass of water, I guess, the grand vultures climb and soar and glide so beautifully and seemingly effortlessly; certainly belying their appearance when you see them on the side of the road doing what they are supposed to do. They are magnificent fliers, and I think I read that the Wright brothers studied their flight and their wings when they were inventing the airplane.
Then there are the constant crows with their constant cawing which makes them noisy critters, but they never cease to delight me now. Back at the ponds, when they would come in carefully for the bread crumbs I left them, they would sometimes get in a battle with the squirrels which liked bread crumbs, too. Then one day there was the crow that took offense at a black snake and chased it back to its hole, or wherever it is that black snakes go when an angry crow in attack mode zooms just above the ground.
One of the most intriguing of the feathered friends to watch back at the pond and now at the river is the great grey heron. The one at the pond I had named Mr. Gray, and the one at the river, I have dubbed Mr. Gray, Too, because they are identical except Too may be slightly smaller.
Herons are fascinating to watch because of their skills at finding their next meal. They have to be one of the most patient of God’s creatures. I have watched them stand in the shallows, sometimes on one leg, without moving a feather for what seemed like hours, watching and waiting for an unsuspecting fish to swim within their reach. When they move, it is ever so slow, one foot at a time placed in the water making only the slightest of ripples, if any at all.
And that reach can be substantial. Herons are large birds. I have read that some are more than three feet tall and with wing spans up to six feet. They have a long neck which keeps an S-shape until they strike below the surface of the water with lightning speed.
At the river, Mr. Gray, Too wades the shore but recently has taken to perching on a partially submerged limb out near the middle of the river. Tall and seemingly top heavy, he grasps the bobbing limb with his feet and somehow balances on his stilt-like legs. The other day, he struck at a fish without letting go of the limb and righted himself by flapping his massive wings. Like his fellow human anglers, he seems to move to different spots in search of his prey, often flying just a couple of feet above the water for quite some distance with his wing tips sometimes touching it.
I am glad one of Mr. Gray’s “cousins” has joined us at the river. It is never boring to watch him mastering the water and admiring his skills and determination. And, too, there are the hawks and falcons, ducks and turtles and otters who add even more charming and amazing facets to the never-ending river life story.
