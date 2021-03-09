Someone posted to social media a photo of one of the first TV dinners, which brought back memories of those long ago days just as I was about to prepare a complete dinner which had been shipped to us in a box.
I remember those early TV dinners, which came in a compartmentalized aluminum tray separating the individual parts of the meal. I liked them. I recall particularly the ones with a piece of chicken, some mashed potatoes and maybe some green peas. There was macaroni and cheese in some, which makes any meal better.
I thought TV dinners were something special, though I wasn’t allowed to eat them while watching TV. At Momma’s house, you ate at the kitchen table (we didn’t have a dining room table, mainly because we didn’t have a dining room) or you didn’t eat. It was a shotgun house which meant the four rooms were in a straight line, but I still couldn’t see the TV in the living room no matter where I sat at the table.
According to Wikipedia (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TV_dinner), the term “TV dinner” was first used as part of a brand of packaged meals developed in 1953 by C.A. Swanson & Sons. Their first meal was a Thanksgiving dinner which consisted of turkey, cornbread dressing, peas and sweet potatoes.
The first dinners cost 98 cents, and that is about the price I remember. Quite a bargain for a good meal, I thought.
In 1960, according to the article, desserts were added such as apple cobbler and brownies; breakfasts were added in 1969 and the Swanson “Hungry Man” dinner in 1973. Former NFL Pittsburgh Steeler great Joe Greene (fondly known as "Mean" Joe Greene) served as spokesperson for the Hungry Man dinner, the article showed. You might also remember him from a famous Coca-Cola commercial.
Another big step came in 1986 when microwave safe trays were used to hold the meals. Today, of course, you can find almost any kind of meal you want pre-packaged and ready to pop in the oven or the microwave.
Now, 60 years or so after my first samplings of TV dinners, Lady Julia recently ordered a sample package of those dinners that you find online where all the ingredients you need to prepare the meals are shipped to you in a box, everything from the meat, to the vegetables and the necessary spices. Also included are recipes with clear and easy directions to follow. It is shipped in an insulated container with the meats encased between frozen blocks.
As one who loves to cook, but sometimes doesn’t because I don’t have everything I need for a particular meal at hand (or the meat is frozen hard as a rock when I need it), we have a lot of sandwich and soup dinners.
Nothing will replace going to the local grocery store to pick out my own meats and vegetables and to see the friendly local folks who work there. I’m not good at planning meals and sometimes come home from weekly food shopping only to complain that we don’t have anything for dinner tonight. I just need to start thinking ahead and making a list.
From that first box, I put together three dinners for the two of us which I would rate restaurant quality – not because of my cooking skills but because everything was there, the recipes were there, and it was easy.
The only thing I would add to these home-shipped dinner packages might be desserts (and maybe some of the many services offer them) – and someone to come along to wash the dishes and clean up the stove, a problem we didn’t have with TV dinners.
