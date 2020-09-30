It is said that you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but I haven’t really tried out that theory on our (we think) dozen-year-old poodle dog.
She is extremely smart and probably could easily learn a new thing or two if asked of her. But all she has to do is eat, sleep (sometimes in my lap, and she’s no lap dog at nearly 60 pounds) and get her tickle spot, chin and ears scratched every hour or two. So why bother with anything new.
I guess, though, you can teach an old man new tricks - or introduce him to new adventures - but you have to go gently into that dimension, at least with me.
Such was the case on a recent camping outing. Since we are near and have access to a body of water, we have considered getting some kind of boat. A pontoon-type would be ideal for our type of water outing with plenty of room for a pleasant ride with extra family and friends and, of course, the dogs. I almost got one to restore which had been sitting in a field for 20 years.
I decided I was too old for the restoration job, and for no more time than we would use it. Lady Julia says it is best to have a friend with a boat.
From our vantage point, we see all kinds of watercraft - pontoons, jet skis, fishing boats, ski boats, and even a paddleboat. But another water-going vessel that caught my eye was a kayak.
A kayak seemed to be small enough and light enough to handle relatively easily and provide good upper body exercise with what looked like an enjoyable and relaxing ride. I have been looking for a used one to try out to see if I even like kayaking since I had never set foot (or bottom) in one.
The closest experience had been in a friend’s canoe on a fishing trip in Buffalo Swamp many years ago.
Using a borrowed kayak this past weekend, I finally got up the nerve and gave it a try, but it was not a picture-perfect debut. On my first attempt, without the instruction I should have had, mind you, I dumped myself, hat, shoes and all, into the shallows of the Tallapoosa River. It was all my doing and not the kayak's; it performed very well.
I was glad Lady Julia was the only witness. Even the dogs were asleep and made no attempt to rescue me.
After recovering from a bout of hysterical laughter, she suggested I go online and search for some pointers for first-time, old-man kayaking. Maybe there’s a video that shows how to properly go about it. I should have sought such instructions beforehand, but you know how we men are about such things.
My second attempt was a success, though still somewhat shaky (my nerves, not the sturdy kayak). Staying close to shore, I paddled a few rounds, enough to determine I liked it well enough to get a kayak of my own.
There is photographic evidence of me paddling around (even part of my dip into the river) if I ever need proof that a 72-year-old man (well, almost 72) can learn something new, albeit the hard way.
