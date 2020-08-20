If you know me, you probably know that come November 3 and presidential election day, I will be on hand in person at the Bowdon Senior Center to cast my ballot.
I say that because, as I have said here before, I don’t vote early (except for that one time I was afraid my work schedule would conflict with an expected huge turnout) — or any other way other than the old-fashioned way for that matter. (I have never even voted absentee.)
Now, because of the coronavirus and voting concerns related to it, there’s a move to implement wide scale mail-in voting in what is offered as a way of making the voting process safer (health-wise) and more convenient.
There is concern, though, that the system might not be set up for or prepared to handle such a mass enterprise and that such a process might leave room for a multitude of problems. It has been said that ballots could be lost or misplaced and that all ballots might not be counted for weeks after the election. I understand, though, that it has been used with few problems in some areas.
As far as our county is concerned, I have confidence that all would go smoothly and properly, as there are rarely any problems here.
I am listening to and reading about these proposals as I think back to the last time I voted — I guess it was in June (and more recently the runoff election) — which was right in the middle of this pandemic. I felt reasonably safe, or as safe as any other place where I might be other than at home. There was social distancing, there were masks and shields and hand sanitizer and cleanliness all around. Everyone working there seemed to be doing everything they possibly could to prevent any possible contagion. My voter card, which had been cleaned, was handed to me with a clothespin. I don’t know how it could have been handled any better or more efficiently and professionally.
Some say mail-in voting is no different than absentee voting which has been used successfully for a long time. However, an absentee ballot must be requested and a reason given for needing to vote other than at the polling place such as being out of one’s voting precinct or physically unable to get to the poll during voting hours. With mail-in voting, as I understand it, ballots would be mailed to everyone. Did I mail it back on time? Did I fill out my mail-in ballot correctly? Did they receive it? What do I do if I don’t receive a ballot? Voting in person, I can double-check my candidate choices and hand my voter card with my selections to a trained poll worker.
I think I will study this issue more. Like many other things, it has its pluses as well as minuses. Maybe I don’t know all I should know or am confusing what I think I do know. It wouldn’t be the first time that has happened and won’t be the last. But whatever I learn, I look forward to being in line when it comes time to vote if I am physically able. Whether it takes five minutes or five hours, I will count it a privilege to participate in this great democratic process. — in person.
