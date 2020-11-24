Editor’s Note: This column was originally published in November, 2017.
A friend of mine who is good at seeing the positive in just about any situation said something not long ago that gave me a deeper perspective about being thankful and content.
Jerry Roger’s statement was simple, yet profound, as his comments about faith, life and living often are. I jotted down his words in my notebook at the time, and they came to mind again as I consider what Thanksgiving Day is really all about.
Jerry said when he woke up that day, the first thought that came to mind was that he had to mow the grass, a chore which most of us dread. As he groaned and complained, he said it dawned on him that instead of griping, he should be thankful — thankful to God for the day, thankful for grass to mow, a machine to mow it with, and the physical strength and endurance to complete the task.
No doubt Jerry whistled while he mowed. A talented musician and singer, he could have composed a praise song about mowing, life’s blessings, and thanksgiving as he worked on his yard.
When I thought of this, it reminded me that I should focus more on the blessings of life coming down from the Father of Lights (James 1:17) and His mercies which are new and unfettered each morning for all. There are things I sometimes don’t understand, things I think I need or situations I might wish to be different, but in the balance, they are piddling compared to blessings without number and without cost.
Following Jerry’s thought, I need to consider the fact that blessings are all around us and come in many ways. If I really stop to try to count these blessings, I find that I can’t because they are infinite. By thinking more specifically about them, I find even more I had not considered.
What material things I might have are by the grace of God, who has given me the freedom to pursue happiness and to enjoy certain inalienable rights established by Him. And the greatest blessing, for which there is no earthly measure of value — the gift of life here and in the hereafter — to Him all credit and thanks are due.
President George Washington issued the first Presidential Thanksgiving Proclamation on November 26, 1789 “as a day of public thanksgiving and prayer to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many and signal favours of Almighty God.” (Wikipedia)
As citizens of this great nation established by God, we are protected by the Constitution and defended by a freely elected government — whether we agree politically with the ones in office at any particular time or not — and a defending force of men and women from downtown hometown city hall to the battlefields of distant lands who are willing to stand in the gap as a fortress of mighty towers and walls against those who would seek to deprive us of our blessings of freedom.
The favors, or blessings, of God, which I most assuredly don’t deserve, are what I should be mindful of on Thanksgiving Day in particular, but also on every day as a matter and manner of humble gratitude.
