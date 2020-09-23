A couple of recent estate sale finds brought back some of my fondest memories. These two items reminded me of my early days in church.
Church was about the only place we ever went. We didn’t have a car, but we could walk to church, which was just up the street.
The “treasures” I found are song books, one that is commonly known as the Red Back Hymnal which was copyrighted in 1951 (and renewed in 1979) by the Tennessee Music and Printing Company. The other is The New Cokesbury Hymnal, published in 1928 by The Cokesbury Press in Nashville, Tenn. Another edition had been published five years earlier.
One thing that really takes me back to those childhood memories was the singing … and the singing … and the singing! I don’t remember much about the preaching, but the singing caught my ear.
We sang, of course, for all the regular services. Then there were the “all-night” singings where special trios and quartets and others came from far and near to sing the night away, sometimes concluding with a foot-washing service. I don’t think they ever really went all night, but it sure seemed like it at times. And at the New Year’s Eve Watch Night Service we sang rather than rang in the new year.
Also on the calendar were monthly Saturday night singings, Sunday afternoon singings and the Decoration Day service (or Homecoming) with preaching and “singing in the afternoon” after a banquet cooked by the church ladies and served on makeshift tables outside (on the “grounds”).
And if that was not enough singing, we would visit other churches to join them in song or participate in singing schools and hold week-long (and sometimes longer) revival meetings.
We loved to sing about the Lord and His love and mercy.
And how could I forget YPE (Young People’s Endeavor) every Saturday night where we sang (and sometimes illustrated with hand motions) “This Little Light of Mine,” “Climb, Climb Up Sunshine Mountain,” “Deep and Wide,” “If You’re Saved and You Know It...” and other choruses telling of God’s love in verse and tune.
As I have told you before here, the choir at our church in those days consisted of anyone who wanted to “come on up,” and the choir loft was always full of some who could sing pretty well and me who couldn’t carry a tune in a cotton basket but enjoyed trying.
I don’t recall that there were any formal choir practices, and the choir “director” was Sis. Evelyn or Bro. Jerry or anyone else who would pick a “number” from the songbook and stand before the group and lead the song.
Most everyone knew all the songs from memory (“by heart”) and also knew the song by its page number in the book. (“Let’s try old No. 112, the 1st and the 3rd.”)The book was the Red Back Hymnal or maybe the camp meeting songbook which included some new songs that were introduced each year at the denomination’s annual camp meeting.
Of all the songs I’ve sung and listened to in seven decades of church-going, the ones that most resonate are the blessed hymns which never grow old in telling in remarkable verse the Gospel message of God’s love, sacrifice and plan of redemption.
I’ve requested that only the old hymns be sung at my funeral, but if y’all want to pull out the camp meeting book and select a lively number or two, that would put a smile in my soul! You can even clap your hands and pat your feet if “the spirit moves you.”
A few years ago, there were a couple of hymn-book singings at The Amp which drew good crowds. Maybe when this virus is behind us we can do that again. I would love to take my Red Back Hymnal and sing along.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.