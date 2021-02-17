On the way home from early church a couple of weeks ago, I got an additional Sunday morning blessing, this one coming from a local program over the speakers of the car radio.
Normally while driving I listen to talk radio, but on Sundays I like to listen to the church programs, everything from high church to small country churches which fill the airwaves with preaching and singing.
I particularly like the local radio stations where I hear local preachers and sometimes singers, some of whom I know. It brings back memories of when I was just a small lad and Momma took us to the studio of Carrollton’s WLBB radio station to sit in on and participate in a live church presentation. If I remember correctly, Momma was part of the singing program for that Sunday afternoon, maybe as part of a gospel trio, which she was known to do.
From my earliest memories of church-going, one of the things that stood out to me was the singing, especially the old hymns of the faith which tell in remarkable verse and prose the Gospel message of God’s love, sacrifice and plan of redemption.
Though I am not a singer by most definitions of that word, as Lady Julia and the poodles can attest to, I do enjoy trying and can break out at most any time in a loud, if not off-key and out-of-tune, rendition of many of those old spiritual songs which I know by heart from so many years of hearing and singing them in church.
That’s what caught my ear the other Sunday when I tuned into Tallapoosa’s WKNG (93.7 FM) radio station while sitting at a red light. I listen to this station a lot because it features old country songs — I believe they call it the legends of country music, and they do play the good ones — but this time the tuner caught a beautiful presentation of “Blessed Assurance.” Of course, I joined in with apologies to Dr. Larry Frazier, who was doing such a wonderful job on the radio.
But it wasn’t just the beauty of one of the grandest hymns Dr. Frazier was singing; he also told the story behind the song, which gave it even deeper meaning and relevance.
As many of you know, Dr. Frazier is a retired professor of music and Director of Opera from the University of West Georgia. His program is called “Hymn of the Week” and has been airing since 2008. It comes on at 10 a.m. Sundays.
According to his website, he has sung numerous performances as bass soloist in Handel’s “Messiah” and in other large-scale choral works ranging from Bach’s “St. John Passion” and “Magnificat” to Brahms’ ”Requiem” — which he sang with the San Antonio Symphony in a special performance upon the death of President Lyndon Johnson — as well as more than 150 performances of leading bass roles with professional companies such as the New Orleans Opera, Indianapolis Opera, Syracuse Opera, Opera Memphis and The National Opera.
He created the starring role of The Elder in the world premier of James Oliverio’s “StarChild” as well as in the Emmy Award-winning version of the multimedia opera, which was seen statewide over Georgia Public Television.
According to the website, he created the majority of the episodes of “The Hymn of the Week” program while his wife, Mary Lynn, was undergoing treatment for a serious illness. He said the expressions of faith embodied in these hymns helped sustain them both during the difficult months of treatment.
A life-long church musician, he is a member of First Baptist Church of Carrollton, where he is a choir member and soloist and serves as a deacon and adult Sunday School teacher. He and Mary Lynn have two sons and two grandchildren.
He also has a book titled “A Story Behind Every Hymn: 52 Weeks of Inspiration, Courage and Strength,” which he says is a culmination of the dramatic faith experiences involving his wife’s treatments.
“What a joy for me to show the connection of God’s love and grace experienced and shared by authors of hymns over a thousand years of history!” he writes on his website.
His book includes key verses of each hymn, related passages of Scripture and a devotional and prayer to inspire, encourage and strengthen. “When you pick up your copy, you will encounter the presence of God as you discover that the stories of the hymns are also your stories.”
The book can be purchased at Amazon.com and locally at Horton’s Book Store. Dr. Frazier’s website is FaithMusicConnection.com.
I have left instructions that only old classic hymns of the faith be sung at my funeral. Maybe they can add a story or two from Dr. Frazier’s book about the stories behind the hymns, which might help someone along the way.
