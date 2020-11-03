As one who spent most of his working career in the business of words, I often find myself at a loss for them.
For pretty near 35 years, I guess, I worked with words every day, either writing them as a sports and news reporter or working with other writers’ words as an editor.
During and since my “professional” days, I have put thousands upon thousands of words on the printed page or on the computer screen composing these columns and other written pieces. (Sometimes, I still search through my desk for a legal pad and a pen with which to transcribe my words from mind to page, which just seems more fitting for one who used such tools and manual typewriters to deploy and arrange words in his formative years.)
But many times words, at least proper and adequate ones, come slowly, with difficultly or even not at all when writer’s block pops up out of the clear blue yonder.
I run up against these times, it seems, usually when I have something in mind that needs the perfect word or combination of them to adequately relate how I feel, what I am thinking, or to describe that which is simply indescribable — and there are such things. A sunset, a sunrise, a thunderstorm, a mother’s love, a dreaming poodle nestling in my lap.
This inadequacy, or word drought, constricts me at the end of day, or the beginning of each new day, when I pause to thank my Creator God for the blessings which He has showered upon me and the ones which cover my head and flow down even as I consider it all.
There’s an old hymn, a beautiful one I sang often as a child, that prompts to “Count your many blessings, Name them one by one, Count your many blessings, See what God has done.” (Johnson Oatman, Jr., 1897)
I think long about the blessings of life, but I find myself coming way short when it comes to naming and counting them all. There are just far too many. It’s easy to remember to be grateful for another day of living, for health and well-being and provision, but even mention of these is sometimes evasive when I become complacent in times of abundance and take them for granted.
For the daily blessings I do name and list, my words of praise for them are far from adequate. How can I properly and sufficiently express gratitude for the gift of my next breath, for a divine touch of healing or the provision of daily needs and even many wants. What is the proper word or words to recognize and show gratitude for the greatest blessings of all, those of mercy and grace which bring us back from the precipice?
If I could enumerate or name the blessings which lift me up and hold me, all of them would rank high in priority; none would be considered small blessings since I don’t deserve any of them.
In this year of 2020 when it seems that so much is wrong, so much is upside down, so much has been turned inside out; even when a strange and new health danger besets us, there is still much to delight in, and when it comes down to it, if we are indeed thankful, any words expressing praise and thanksgiving are just fine.
They don’t have to be pretty, of many syllables, require a dictionary or thesaurus, dressed in bouquets or many in numbers; heart-felt is all that is necessary.
