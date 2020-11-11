As this is written, some votes in the presidential election are still being counted, some will likely be recounted, and some apparently will be challenged in court. It’s extremely close, and the scrutiny is justified. Every legally cast vote should count.
As of this writing, Joe Biden has been declared the winner by the news agencies, and unless some of the recounts and challenges change the projections, he will become the 46th president of the United States.
My prayer will be with him and the nation as we participate in another transition of government leadership in this great republic, or with President Trump should he be successful in his challenges.
The Apostle Paul instructed Timothy (and us): “First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions and thanksgivings be made for all people, for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way.” (1 Timothy 2:1-2, ESV).
This presidential election season was contentious, to say the least, and created a swell of division that remains, as the popular vote count reveals. But, to some degree or another, that has historically been true of campaigns.
Disunity is one thing which politicians seek to overcome, hoping that he or she can bring the people together for the common good. But in a nation so diverse, no elected official in his or her own power can please everyone. Because we have different beliefs and ideologies, we have political parties. It is why we have candidates sometimes with vast differences in ideology and why the Founding Fathers with guidance from the Most High devised a democratic process of allowing us to choose our leadership. Thank God for a system that has let our great nation survive and thrive for long more than 200 years.
As a conservative, I don’t generally agree with Biden, but I will pray for him and respect him as the president if he holds that office, as I do for President Trump.
I don’t see anywhere in these Bible verses that Paul told Timothy to pray for only the leaders he liked or with whom he agreed. As a matter of fact, it increases my desire to ask God’s blessings on them personally and as our leaders and on us as their constituents.
Why did Paul encourage Timothy to pray for all people and single out “kings and all who are in high positions,” and prioritize the importance by adding, “first of all.” His reason was, he said, so “that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way.”
Leaders, to the extent they can, owe it to those they represent to work for peace, civility and the common good.
No matter what opinion I hold of Trump or of Biden or of any president of the past, I have the highest level of respect for the Office of President as created and preserved by our great Constitution and would gladly defend and protect it and
those who hold it.
Most U. S. citizens probably share that opinion, and I think that takes us back to what Paul said in Romans 13:1 where he wrote, “Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God. (ESV)”
Our government, the highest office of which is the president, was set in place by the Creator in His all-knowing and all-wise order of things, and officials, at any level, serve at the pleasure of God.
President Trump and all his predecessors are there by the will of God for His purpose and, too, will be the next president and all his or her successors.
As long as they don’t conflict with God’s law, we are subject to the laws of the land and to those who legally enact them.
God, bless our nation. God, bless and protect our president. God, bless us all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.