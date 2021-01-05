I don’t think I recall a time when so many folks were anxious to get rid of an old year and on to a new beginning of sorts. Can’t say, though, that I wasn’t one of those shooing 2020 out the door with a broomstick, even though Momma would have told me not to “wish my life away.” Still good advice, at least at my age.
As a matter of fact, the only other “strangeness” I remember surrounding the transition from one year to the next was when we feared the turning of the calendar to the year 2000 might create technical calamity all over the world because it was thought by some that computers might not recognize the switch from 19- something to 20-something and shut a lot of things down. It didn’t happen, thank the Lord, but folks sure had a lot of dry beans and rice stored away just in case.
There was good reason for this current turning of the cold shoulder to the old year, what with a deadly virus wafting around almost at will nearly all the year long (and seems determined to hang around no matter what we do), tragically taking some from us, sickening so many of us, and keeping nearly all of us sequestered from the rest of us.
Shutting almost everything down at one point, it dealt a stunning setback to the economy which had made such massive, even record, gains the last three or four years.
We went to church sitting in a car and at our table, watching a computer or telephone screen. We had groceries delivered to our porch, and we “attended” virtual meetings, at least when we could figure out how to do it. Sometimes we could hear folks on the little screen but not see them, and vice-versa, just to mention a couple of glitches likely caused by my vast technical ineptitude.
The virus disrupted, along with just about everything else, traditional family times of Thanksgiving and Christmas, celebrations, at least in our abode, which were limited this season to just immediate family.
Thanksgiving was just the two of us, but we were most thankful to our sovereign Lord to have weathered the storm thus far and for Momma’s recipe cornbread-chicken dressing and canned cranberry sauce.
How different it was to have our grandchildren and family in our house for Christmas with all of us wearing masks. That picture of them by the fireplace with their lower faces covered is a keeper for more reasons than one.
Then there was the ongoing political upheaval that rattled and continues to shake the very fiber of our national resolve, so much so that it turns neighbor against neighbor and, in some cases, even loosens family ties. It continues to reveal a land strongly divided almost 50-50 along political ideology lines at a time when it needs strength over weakness.
Added to that unrest was the most contentious presidential election of my memory, the results of which are still disputed by some, certainly beset by a lot of questions, and a runoff Senate race in Georgia as this is being written bearing as much scrutiny and almost as much importance as the presidential voting did, with how the nation proceeds hanging in the balance.
In my 54 years of voting, I don’t think I have ever cast more important votes than the two Tuesday when I voted for my grandchildren’s sake.
But 2020, for all its ugliness, had its share of goodness and blessings, too. First, and foremost, though battle-scarred and fatigued, we have survived as a society and as a nation. When the dust has settled and the questions have been answered, we will move on as we always do after crises and differences.
Hopefully, the vaccines will send the virus packing, and we can get back to normal in our personal lives and in the life of our great land. I welcome the new year with a prayer for healing in our land, healing of the virus’ scourge, hope and comfort for those who have lost family and friends to this dread disease, and a healing in truth of hearts and minds.
