Come Tuesday morning about 7 a.m., when the poll opens at the Bowdon Senior Center, I plan to be there to cast my ballot on Election Day 2020. I don’t anticipate having to wait too long; I never do.
But this is a hotly-contested presidential election, not to mention some contentious down-ballot contests, so there could be a line of voters, even though a record number have voted early, by absentee and mail-in ballot. Having purposely waited to vote in person as I always do, it may take me a while this time. If so, it’s all my fault, and I take the blame.
Even though I have known since the last presidential election how I would likely vote in this one, I am glad I have waited because some information I learned just this past week may change my candidate choice in one of the state races. I haven’t decided yet, but I have until Tuesday to think it over and make up my mind.
No matter, though, how long I have to stand in line, whether five minutes or five hours or more — if I do — I will count it a pleasure to wait for such a great privilege I have as a citizen of the greatest nation in the world.
I am no stranger to having to wait for important things in this life. I remember back in the last century waiting in line to register for college courses, hoping the ones I needed would still be open, but, obviously, it was worth it — and necessary.
I have patiently waited for a haircut when I didn’t have an appointment. I’ve spent some time waiting for service on my car, again when I didn’t call ahead for a service time. I have held a place in line it seemed forever to get tickets to some entertainment event. These things and more in life are sometimes worth the wait. But I have never waited in line for a big sale, so I do draw the line sometimes.
Other than essential or emergency situations obviously, waiting in line to vote if necessary is more important than many of the other little “inconveniences” of life. In our democracy and republican form of government, it is the most important thing we can do to preserve our constitutional freedoms and rights as spelled out in the Bill of Rights and our inalienable rights granted by our Creator God.
Voting for who will represent us at all levels of governance is how we keep our system of government in check and balanced. Now more than ever it seems, those checks and balances need support and reinforcement.
So instead of complaining about waiting in line at the polling place should that happen Tuesday or any other election day, I will be grateful for the right as a citizen to have the honor of standing in that line to make my voice heard in how I am governed by the choices I make in the privacy of the voting booth.
I will take time to cherish the ballot, the voting process and all it represents in a free country.
If you have already voted, or if you, like me, will vote Tuesday, thank you.
