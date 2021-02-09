They have told me that age is a state of mind. They have told me that 70 is the new 50 (or is it 60?). They have told me that I am only as old as I think I am. Now they tell me that age is just a number.
Tell that to my squeaky joints and muscle remnants.
I’ve contemplated all of these age qualifiers, studied them, analyzed them and scrutinized them forward and backward and at all points in between and have come to a conclusion based in reality: I am old — whatever the number. But reality sometimes gets a bad rap these days, so maybe I will look again.
If age is just a number, then my number is 72 as in 72 years. It is 864 months, 3,744 weeks, 26,280 days and 630,720 hours.
O.K., I won’t take this string of numbers any further. It’s a lot of numbers. It grows more depressing as reality reclaims its reign, plus I am some months past even those figures.
I can’t backward erase on my lifespan adding machine and make these numbers descend or any less numerous than they are. If age is just a number, then I have a high one.
I think of these numbers sometimes when I try to do things I did back in those days when I thought anyone my age now must have been an acquaintance of Noah. I am so old I remember the time when I thought 30 was old, but then reality reminds me that I have a couple of suits and some neckties which I still wear that are older than that. Well, I probably haven’t worn the suits in a decade or two.
I think of the number of tries it takes me to get out of bed some mornings when once upon a time, as the early riser that I am, I sprang out of bed like toast out of the toaster. Now it’s more like a turtle on its back: roughly rolling to my side, pushing on the bed with my left arm, doing a little ‘umph’ to get a little up momentum going, sitting on the bed again and pushing and groaning again to halfway stand and reach for the nightstand to help me maintain the position I have gained and push with my arm for a little more propulsion.
Then it’s slow and easy steps, holding onto the wall and top of the TV until I get everything kinda going and heading with wobbly steps in the direction of the dressing room door.
There it’s another two or three attempts at balancing to get my pants on. Thankfully there’s a bed behind me to cushion the fall if I get both legs tangled in one pants leg hole. It’s not a pretty sight, folks.
Too, there are the numbers of times Lady Julia has to tell me something or ask me something before I hear her. No, it’s not selective hearing; I wish that was the case. It’s my lack of hearing which I reckon is attributable to the vast number of years my ears have been in use.
Even with hearing aids — unless she is looking at me so I can also do a little bit of lip-reading — it sometimes takes two or three repeats to get her message into my head. It is sometimes comical how I translate what she says and then find out what she really said. Sometimes, it’s not so funny.
Thank the Lord for closed captioning on the TV. On the volume number indicator, Lady Julia’s number is about 10; mine is 25. If it is loud enough for me to hear it, so can anyone else within a block of our house. Even the poodles cover their ears.
When it comes down to it, these “explanations” of age I think are just designed to make an old feller feel better — and they do somewhat. I am inclined to lean toward “age is just a state of mind” because in my mind I am a number somewhere less than 72.
Too, I am reminded from the book of Job that I really shouldn’t concern myself with what the number is because: “A person’s days are determined; you have decreed the number of his months and set limits he cannot exceed.”
Well, that settles it then. Every number I get is a blessing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.