It’s that time again; the time around my birthday and the closeness of a new year that I tell myself I am going to start work on my novel. But don’t look for any book-signings in the near future. I have been telling myself the same thing for probably 50 years.
As I have said here before, when anyone asks me if I plan to write a book, my answer is always, “When I am old enough and experienced enough.” I am definitely old enough and maybe experienced enough.
But, as you might have guessed, all of this is just an excuse for procrastination.
But now my library, the Warren P. Sewell Memorial Library here in Bowdon and the West Georgia Regional Library System are participating in something that has been going on for a long time that could give me a jump-start: National Novel Writing Month, or NaNoWriMo, a non-profit program which began in 1999 and encourages aspiring writers to write 50,000 words of a novel during the 30 days of November.
In 2017, according to the website nanowrimo.org, there were 306,230 participants. It reports there are some 900 volunteers who coordinate community writing sessions in thousands of partnering libraries, coffee shops, and community centers.
According to the West Georgia Regional Library website, “West Georgia Writes” (in conjunction with the national program) will provide everything needed to get prepared, find support, and complete writing goals.
The library is offering writing challenges for ages 8 and up through the Beanstack app. The library says to download Beanstack and search “West Georgia Regional Library System” to get started, earn prizes, and accomplish your NaNoWriMo objectives. The library is also hosting virtual book clubs, author events, and other programs, which you may view at wgrls.org/events.”
Sounds like it would be a good time for me to finally get started on my book, though it would probably not be 50,000 words. Most everything I have written in the past 50 years has been between 500 and 800 words, the average length of these newspaper columns. Maybe this program could help me with that.
Most books I read are around 350 pages. I am currently reading “The Stand” by Stephen King, which is the longest ever for me at 1,439 pages. My attempt at writing a book would likely come far short of those numbers.
As a voracious reader of books, I wouldn’t mind being among the multitudes of published novelists. Sometimes, though, writing a book, a poem, or a short story is simply a labor of love, and it doesn’t matter if it is a “seller” or not. That’s what I would hope my book would be — should I write one.
Some have suggested that I put together a “best of” collection of the hundreds of columns I have written over the past half-century. That might, indeed, be the best avenue for one big reason: it would solve the word-count problem.
Then there is the question of what to write about, and if I have to sit and think about it for too long, I am probably not ready. Obviously, if the book is fiction, you can create any story you like (or that you think the reading public would like), but to be of general interest there must be a believable plot with enough twists to make it a page-turner and intriguing characters who the reader quickly learns to love or to loathe, depending on whether they are the good guy or the bad guy. And since everything under the sun has probably been committed to prose in one way or another, it becomes incumbent on the writer to find a unique angle.
I think my best bet might be to inscribe words expressing my delight in my faith, my family (yes, including my dogs), my wealth of friends, and my community. That would be my labor of love. November would be a good time to get started with support from the National Novel Month Writing program.
