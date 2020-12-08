Of all the joys of camping — I know, you wish I would shut up already about camping, (and I guess I will now that winter is here) — one of the best might be that we get a break from the never-ending national news reports of the day.
That can be a good thing, or it could be a bad thing if we are missing something we really need to know maybe for our own health and safety. But 99.9% of the time, I think it is a good thing, especially these days when so much of the news is bad news — political and social strife, a pandemic and natural disasters.
We do not have television at the campsite. Well, we have a television set, but we do not subscribe to a television service, so the device itself is relegated to serving as a projection screen for movies we have bought at yard sales or checked out at the library. Since we rarely go to the theater, there is a long list of “films” we need to catch up on, or is it more properly stated, “films up on which we need to catch?”
Come to think of it, that’s about all we do with television at home now, watch movies. I am watching a lot less on the tube these days, especially news, because, frankly, it can be upsetting and depressing.
There is not even a newspaper which, along with radio, is my preferred information source, unless I drive to the convenience store up the road or to the nearest town, which is 10 miles south.
So, it is mostly a silence for three or four days of no news which allows me to concentrate more on all the good around us and to spend more time reading, which I had rather do anyway.
I most assuredly don’t miss the endless parade of political ads which bombarded us during the presidential election and now the barrage of campaign spots for the senate seat runoffs. I’ve seen and heard them all so much that I mute the sound or turn away from the screen when one starts, sometimes even for a promotion of the candidates I support because I know it is likely to be immediately followed by one from the other side.
I don’t miss trying to keep straight as to what is opinion and what is fact, and I can do without the so-called fact-checking. I will do my own fact-checking if I think it is necessary, thank you.
The news today is certainly not my momma’s news.
I do miss the good old days of Chet Huntley and David Brinkley’s nightly national newscast on NBC which aired for 30 minutes (which seemed to be plenty long enough) with just the news and no opinions or analysis that I remember. And there was their famous sign-off: “Good night, Chet.” “Good night, David.”
Too, there was Walter Cronkite’s report on CBS news, who, according to Wikipedia, was once named the most trusted man in America, and his famous parting words at the end of his newscast: “And that’s the way it is.”
When we get home, I try to catch up on the news in case there is something important we need to know, but what I usually see and hear sounds and looks a lot like what I saw and heard the day we left. I guess we really didn’t miss much.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.