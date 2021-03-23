Sometimes when I am alone, I am with some of my good friends and even with some friends I don’t know — yet.
My friend Dave Smith brought that to mind when he quipped to Lady Julia the other day that while dining alone recently at the Southern Lady Restaurant, he was sitting at his table by himself — with all his friends.
Even though he was alone at his table, he wasn’t. All around him at other tables were people he knew and considered to be friends. No doubt he had gone over to greet them when he arrived, or they had stopped by his table when they came in.
That’s part of life, especially in a small town where, if you have been there for a while — even a short while — you come to know folks quickly, folks who are easy to get to know because most of them are by nature the friendly sort. It is readily apparent why Bowdon is called “The Friendly City.”
If they encounter a stranger, he or she is a stranger for only as long as it takes to pass a warm smile, a wave of the hand, and a sincere “good morning — how are you and the family — it’s good to see you!” The next time, they may even remember your name and definitely your smiling face from just one meeting.
Two or three times a week, I try to go for a brisk walk (fast enough to work up a sweat even on a cold day and a faster than regular heartbeat), something I have been doing off and on for some 30 years.
Before the virus struck, I walked often with a friend and fellow high school classmate, and before that another friend from the Carrollton Class of 1966 was a part of the group.
Our walks were up and down and around the streets of Carrollton (they traversed all the streets, and I did about three-fourths after joining them late in the adventure) and many miles around the GreenBelt, including once in its entirety.
Those were times of friendship at its best, catching up on each other’s families, comparing notes on our health, reminiscing about the old days and bringing to mind as many as we could of other classmates and mutual friends from a lifetime of growing up together and living in the same community.
Now I walk alone mostly on what I fondly call the Bowdon Belt, which includes the sidewalks and the trails at Barr Park and Copeland Hall and even the city cemetery where, as I tell Lady Julia, if I conk out because of my walking exertion, at least they won’t have to carry me far to my final earthly resting place.
They can just lay me to rest right there with some of those gone almost 200 years ago (at least from some of the dates I can read while walking up and down the lanes). Some recent ones were my friends and acquaintances. Others include those whose names I recognize as old-line Bowdon families.
Even walking by myself I am among friends, some who greet me from the rocking chair on their porch, some who honk their horn or wave when they pass along the street, and fellow walkers whom I meet; we share a greeting and a momentary bit of commonality of our pursuit of better health or just enjoying the blessings of God’s great creation.
Even other shoppers I may not know when I see them at the Piggly Wiggly store greet me sometimes with, “I saw you walking the other day.”
Oh, no one in the cemetery has greeted me (other than when I meet a fellow walker or two), but they would if they could.
