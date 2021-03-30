“Ain’t no sense in that,” Momma was known to say often.
More often than not it was when I had what in her opinion was some lame-brained idea or when I had done something she deemed not worthwhile. Her opinion on the matter was what counted, and there was no arguing the point.
If she said “ain’t no sense in that,” that settled it. I wasn’t going to be allowed to do whatever it was she considered without merit, no matter how much I begged and pleaded. If I had done it already, consequences were sure to follow, consequences which were usually more than a mere statement about my lack of good judgment. She had other ways of emphasizing her point.
Looking back, though, I realize I gave her good cause to question my reasoning at times.
Sometimes she would see something on television while watching the news or some current events show, and she would declare, “Well, I’ll swannee (which was her euphemism for ‘I swear,’ but she didn’t know it was a euphemism because she didn’t know what a euphemism was and because she would never ever swear), that don’t make no sense at all!”
Never mind that she made an ungrammatical statement; she only had a limited education and probably hadn’t gotten to the lesson on double negatives when she had to concentrate her efforts on helping her widowed daddy raise the family. But she knew what she meant when she said it; so did we.
What she meant was some things just weren’t right according to her way of thinking, which was formed by her humble roots and up-bringing during the Great Depression years.
I am a lot like Momma in a lot of ways.
It is said of folks, especially when like me we get old, that we are set in our ways. Though we were sometimes at odds about some things, Momma and I sometimes saw eye-to-eye. She’s gone on now, has been for a long time, but I still think a lot like her about some things I am seeing and hearing that make absolutely no sense at all.
When I watch the news or read the papers, I say it often about things happening in the federal government and politics that I can’t for the life of me understand. Then there are some of the things passed off as entertainment these days that have me questioning my eyes and ears. Or other things I observe in a world that is so drastically different in just recent times. The list could go on ... and on.
Not only am I set in my ways, I most likely qualify as an old fogey, which might explain my consternation with things happening around me.
My “ways” are propped up by my old “fogeyness,” and the two of them have me shaking my head in amazement at a lot of things I see and hear — or maybe it’s just that I misunderstand.
I think Momma understood, at least when it came to me and some of my foolishness.
