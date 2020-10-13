Depending on how I look at it, this week is one to celebrate. Even this strange year of 2020, with everything that has happened, has had its good points here and there.
It was about this time 72 years ago that I came to be among the living in Trickum Valley, Alabama, way back before the middle of the last century in the Year of Our Lord Nineteen Hundred and Forty-Eight.
Marking another year will be a momentous occasion because the Good Lord has kept me upright and moving another day in these three-score-and-ten years -- plus two -- and is providing me the opportunity to do something hopefully worthwhile in the remainder of my allotted days here, which were established before I was graced with the first one.
On the other hand, it is quite sobering to realize that I am at the age I once considered to be ancient. Seventy was a landmark of sorts - I just haven’t figured out what sort, but 72 begins the countdown of just how many more numbers will I be counting.
I think the expected average lifespan for men is somewhere around 80 to 85 years old, especially for those who have made it to 70. I am keeping that in mind and hoping to be among the average or even the many who boost that average by living to be much older.
Last year about this time, a friend and I were discussing our relative ages, which are about the same, while waiting in line for a yard sale to open. When I told my friend I was coming up on 71, a fellow standing next to us said, “Why, you’re just a boy!”
I was looking around to see if maybe he was addressing some 50-year-old who might have been behind me, but he clarified by declaring with a big smile that his age topped ours by more than 20 years, and we were youngsters compared to him. He would have passed for much younger. I was thinking that I hope to be doing and looking half as well as him many more years on up the road.
I got a little laugh when I ran across a piece I wrote several years ago on the topic of age. The article was about a paper Lady Julia was writing on the problems of aging for one of her sociology classes at West Georgia College.
She had asked if I would help her with some ideas for the paper, and I thought she had need of my self-proclaimed keen powers of observation and lessons learned from the school of hard-knocks -- or maybe some editing pointers from my many years in that profession. Actually, in jest I think, she was using me as a case study for the purposes of conversation.
“What is it like to be old,” queried she who is 12 years my junior. “I bet you have seen a lot in all of your years.” Yep, seen a lot, done a lot, didn’t want the T-shirt because it didn’t have a pocket."
I explained to her that age is a state of mind, but then she wanted to know if it hurt to have an old mind.
I wrote at the time that before it was over, I thought she was going to take me to her class for show-and-tell time, but it was an evening class, and she could not have kept me awake long enough for the presentation. The older I get, the shorter, it seems, my evenings get. As I read somewhere recently, 9 p.m. is my new midnight.
But I never stayed up until midnight anyway, so I wouldn’t know.
