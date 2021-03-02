It wasn’t really a reference book by definition, I guess, but a telephone directory was certainly a good way to look up more than just a phone number back in the day. As far as I know actual hard copy phone books with lists of telephone numbers are no longer available. There are, however, online phone number directories.
For the younger ones out there who may have never seen one, before the age of cell phones anyone with a “land line” telephone (one of those that plugged into the wall) had the phone number listed in a directory which the phone company sent out free of charge every year. That listing in the phone directory included your address, but you could get an unlisted number if you wished.
Back in those days, you could call “Information” to get someone’s phone number, but the phone book was a valuable resource. Folks often kept their old ones for years even after the new one came out because they had scribbled special numbers or other important notes and information somewhere in the book.
Phone books also included a section of pages where all the local business phone numbers were listed, which was a handy reference when looking for a product or service in the days before you could just type in what you are looking for on your phone or computer’s search engine and find anything you want. The business numbers were also listed in bold type in the regular pages.
We didn’t have a telephone in our house until I was almost a teenager, but I do remember studying that first phone book from cover to cover when we finally got a telephone and underlining where our name, number and address were listed. I remember also looking to see if any other Fordhams were in
the book.
I don’t have one of our old books but I do have a few we have found at yard sales and estate sales and kept as part of our local memorabilia collection. The oldest we have is from 1953 from Southern Bell and Telegraph Company, and it does not have a Fordham in it. A book from 1958 doesn’t show us with a telephone number, but in the 1959 directory (when I was 11 years old), we finally made it as the only family with our last name listed in Carrollton.
Lady Julia also has an old book from her hometown up north, and her family is the only one of their surname listed.
Some phone numbers back then began with letters. In the old directories I have, Carrollton numbers started with “TE2;” the “TE” was short for “Terrace.” The letter T corresponded to the number 8 and the E to the number 3. To this day, I remember our first phone number, although I sometimes forget my various passwords.
Bremen’s prefix was LE for Lennox. Other local towns listed in the directories — Bowdon, Tallapoosa, Buchanan, Temple, Roopville and Villa Rica — did not have the letter prefixes. In a 1953 directory, Carrollton numbers were three or four digits, with some followed by a single letter.
I mentioned the listings for businesses. There were also display advertisements which make these old phone books both interesting and valuable keepsakes as part of local history. I particularly like to look at the ads for the restaurants and cafes from back then where I sometimes ate lunch in my early working years.
I just spent part of the morning reminiscing through old phone directories, but when you get old, reminiscing is fun, especially when you can look it up in the old pages of history.
