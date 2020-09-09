Lady Julia and I have never been known for taking long vacations. Two or three days away from home are usually enough for us, and I never took more than a week off at a time when I was working.
That means we don’t stray too far away from home, and that’s
the way we prefer
it.
But we do enjoy camping and look forward to those short, mostly weekend “trips” to our favorite spot
over on the Tallapoosa River, about 30 miles from home in Randolph County, Alabama, about 10 or 12 miles (by road) north of Wedowee.
Having mentioned this place before in this column, and after posting an occasional picture on social media from the spot, a friend who doesn’t live in the area inquired about the Tallapoosa River.
Although I have known of the river all of my life, my friend’s question inspired me to learn more about it. Actually I have known more of the Little Tallapoosa River, not the Tallapoosa River, and, of course, the town of Tallapoosa up the road in Haralson County.
Following its course on maps, the Tallapoosa River begins in Georgia in Paulding County and then crosses into Alabama west of Tallapoosa the town. It then heads basically south to where it joins the Coosa River near Montgomery to form the Alabama River.
The Little Tallapoosa River has its origin closer to home right here in Carroll County near Villa Rica. It meanders southwest through Carrollton and down near Bowdon and the Dot Community.
Moving on into Alabama, the Little Tallapoosa joins the Tallapoosa near Wedowee and forms Lake Wedowee (the R. L. Harris Reservoir), a 10,000 or thereabouts acre lake which was built in the early 1980s. The river also feeds the much larger
Lake Martin farther south.
“Our” portion of the Tallapoosa flows under Foster’s Bridge, a stately structure about 450 feet wide, or about 180 steps, as I have counted when I do my walk across it on Country Road 82. That’s figuring a man’s step is about 2.5 feet, though at my age that stride could be, and probably is, a little shorter.
Just the other side of the bridge there is a sharp turn to the west, and the river is joined from the northeast by Buckhannon Creek, forming a fairly large “lake” before the Tallapoosa suddenly makes a right to what I think is almost due north again.
But enough of the facts.
I could sit all day — and sometimes do a lot of it — just looking at the river, watching the beautiful sunrises over the tops of the high hills across from us which paint the sky in hues only God can mix on His palette of colors and reflect on the still water coated with the early morning mist rising like smoke, making the river almost appear afire. Even though sunsets are behind us, an evening glow often touches the cloud puffs in
the east and illumines the angles of the bridge.
The body of water teems with life, from the fish we can’t see except when they
roll with a quiet splash to magnificent birds soaring above before suddenly diving to the surface of the river and climbing back to the towering trees with supper in their talons, to ducks and geese and a playful river otter which searches around the rocks in the shallow waters at the edge of the riverbank under the bridge.
I like to read
when I am camping, but sometimes a better book is written before my eyes, one starring God’s creation in what is the best of all-time bestsellers.
