Editor’s Note: Portions of this column were first published in January 2019.
Monday was officially the first day of winter, though it wasn’t really all that cold. While announcing the onset of the winter season, the weather man said to hang on, that a polar blast was heading south to Georgia for Friday, Christmas Day, with even some snow flurries possible in the mountains and maybe our area on Christmas Eve.
That’s winter in Georgia for you. Shirt sleeves one day; long-handles the next. For the younger set, long-handles, also called long-johns, are long underwear that go all the way down to your ankles typically worn in extra cold weather. Yes, I have some, but mostly winters come and go around here without them being necessary.
I remember it was about five or six years ago that I was the coldest I had ever been in my recollection of 71 winters, even with my long-handles in place. It was when the temperature here dropped to around ten degrees a couple of nights, and one of those nights I was sleeping outdoors — well, I was trying to sleep but shivering too much to even be still.
No, Lady Julia had not kicked me out of the house. I was on a camping trip with some of my friends where, on this particular night, the temperature fell into the mid-20s which was probably near, if not, a record for where we were.
Even snuggly zipped into a sleeping bag with an extra wool blanket on top and wearing a full contingent of clothing over the long-handles, including three pairs of socks (my feet — the left one more so than the right one — get cold at night even tucked in a warm bed in the house), I thought I was going to expire.
I was never so glad to see the sunshine of daybreak come and the stoking of the campfire which provided some relief as long as I kept rotating my body from front to back.
That was how we got extra warmth on cold mornings when I was growing up. When we first turned on the heaters and before the house had warmed up, we would back up to the heater for a few minutes and then turn around to warm the front.
I remember we would warn Momma that she was gonna catch fire when she would stand there in her house robe with one side close to the heat so long that we could smell the robe getting hot.
In addition to the furnace, we now sometimes use our fireplace (gas logs), but it is more for ambience than for heat, though it does a good job with that, too, which is especially nice on days which are colder than usual.
I don’t remember it, but I still have the scar to show from the time we lived in Alabama when I was two or three years old, and by accident I fell at the front of the fireplace with my elbow landing in hot embers. Momma said it was a miracle of God through the skills and abilities of the medical professionals at the old Bowdon hospital that my arm was saved.
I used to brag about how the cold didn’t bother me, and I still prefer cooler weather, but I think older bones are more susceptible to the changes in the temperature, especially drastic ones.
If it gets that cold the next time we go camping, I am prepared with an electric blanket, one of which was always Momma’s prized possessions. (Yes, there is electricity at the campsite.)
Even though it looks like Old Man Winter might make his presence known in dramatic fashion Friday, rest in the warmth that is the message of the most special day of the year and have a merry Christmas!
