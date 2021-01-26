I may have told y’all here — well, really, I have told you ad nauseam — how much I like to read. Just this morning, I was reading the inside of the cover of my egg carton and noticed a Bible verse printed there.
I read mostly books, preferring those with a touch of history and ones by southern authors or stories based in southern history and lore.
Books on my reading list also include cookbooks, but not just any cookbooks. I prefer the ones which, like my favorite novels, have a historical flavor as a side ingredient to the actual recipes contained in the pages. Among locally-produced ones I like are those put out by churches and civic organizations which sometimes include some history notes.
One of my most liked books, as a matter of fact, is a cookbook written by one of my all-time favorite writers Rick Bragg, the Pulitzer prize-winning former newspaper writer who has written several books about life in the South.
His cookbook, which was published in 2018 by Alfred A. Knopf, is titled “The Best Cook in the World ... Tales from My Momma’s Table.” It is exactly as the cover flap describes, “a delectable rollicking food memoir, cookbook and loving tribute to a region and vanishing history, and, especially to his extraordinary mother.”
His mother, Margaret Bragg, he says, “does not own a single cookbook but can tell you the secrets to perfect mashed potatoes, redeye gravy, pinto beans and ham bone, stewed cabbage, short ribs, chicken and dressing, biscuits and butter rolls.” I get hungry just reading about it.
The best part of the book to me comes from the stories. “...Because good food always has a good story, and a recipe, is a story like anything else,” he wrote.
I have an autographed copy of the book which Mr. Bragg signed for Lady Julia and me about three years ago when he was in Carrollton for a book-signing and speaking engagement as part of the 15th anniversary celebration of the Cultural Arts Center.
At that time I remembered he had written in one of his other books about having covered a football game at Ranburne High School. When he signed our book, I told him we had something in common — that I, too, had covered football games at Ranburne High School. Now, if I only had an eighth of a teaspoon of his writing talent in common with him.
Some cookbooks go into our collection of local memorabilia. “Bowdon’s Best,” which was published by the Bowdon Area Historical Society is one of them. It is not dated, but Jim and Judy Rowell of the historical society believe it was put out in about 1991.
The book is replete with historical notes about the community and reproductions of drawings of Bowdon landmarks by Mrs. Mildred Lipham. “Their inclusion,” the society wrote,” enhances the exclusive aspect of our book and emphasizes the Society’s dedication to the conservation and preservation of the historical, architectural and cultural heritage of the citizens of Bowdon. We feel each building and place has a special value found nowhere else, and we hope they will be recognized, protected and enjoyed by the future citizens of Bowdon.”
I didn’t become a resident of Bowdon until almost 30 years after this book, but having it certainly helps an old history buff like me appreciate our past and desire to preserve it for the future. The BAHS performs a great service toward this goal.
The book opens with a brief history of the town itself, which was originally called “Cerro Gordo.” But, according to the cookbook information, the name was changed to “Bowdon” in honor of Frank Welsh Bowdon, a congressman from Alabama. At the time, Bowdon was thought to be a part of Alabama territory.
There is also a history of the old Bowdon College, which was founded by Charles S. McDaniel and John M. Richardson in 1856 in a log, two-room schoolhouse. It was closed during the Civil War and reopened in the fall of 1867. It was closed in 1936, and the property where Bowdon High School now sits was given to the town of Bowdon, according to the book.
The drawings include the Bowdon College building, the Bowdon Inn, the M. L. Johnson Sr. House, the Huie-Gamble-Word House, the “Aunt Bob” (Mary E. Johnson) Johnson House, the Dr. J. L. Lovvorn House, the Barrow House, the Bartlett House and the old Lovvorn Mills on Indian Creek which at one time was known as Mill Town when, in addition to the mill, there was a store, a sawmill, a wool plant, a tannery and a gin.
The creek there was also the site of baptizings after summer revivals, according to the information in the cookbook. There is a brief history about each of the houses.
Oh, and yes, “Bowdon’s Best” does include recipes, about 230 pages of them. There is even one for how to make dog biscuits.
And another “oh”: That Bible verse on my egg carton is Psalms 118:24: “This is the day that the LORD has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.” That’s a good thought when I am checking my recipe for whole wheat flour biscuits.
