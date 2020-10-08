It’s been a while since I have caught a fish. It’s been a long time since I have been fishing. Maybe that explains why it’s been so long since I caught one.
The last one was probably a catfish from one of the two small ponds which were a part of the common property of our neighborhood when we lived off the Mt. Zion road. I only “fished” there when the family came over, and once with Lady Julia who showed me up by reeling in a nice catfish of her own.
Probably the only serious fishing I ever did was many years ago when I went with some friends to Florida, where we rented a boat and fished in the Gulf. We didn’t get too far out, so I guess it wasn’t deep-sea fishing. I don’t remember how many or what kind of fish we caught, but I do remember a great time (which I think is probably the best part of fishing anyway) and eating a lot of fresh seafood.
I bring up these fishing tales because, from our vantage point where we camp on the Tallapoosa River on the northern end of Lake Wedowee, we get to observe a lot of anglers in action. Lake Wedowee, as I understand it, is one of the top fishing sites in Alabama. It is also rated as a very clean lake which, I guess, makes it even more attractive for those who fish.
We are near a bridge which is apparently one of the places where fish like to hang out. It must be; a lot of boats park under or near the bridge, and a lot of folks sit there for hours trying their luck and skills with rods and reels.
They fish from kayaks, Jon boats, pontoon boats, and fancy fishing boats, those similar to the ones professionals use in fishing shows I have seen on TV.
I like to watch and see if they catch anything. Some do and some don’t. Some are there at daylight, and some don’t leave until near dark. Sometimes they are alone, fishing with just their thoughts and every now and then with their dog, which patiently watches and waits. Sometimes there are two or three anglers in the same boat, no doubt sharing tales of fishing trips past.
Quite often, the crew of the fishing boat appears to be a father and son, or maybe grandfather and grandson. What a great picture this is, them bonding in a special way, just the two of them with the older teaching the younger a great sport — but most of all providing a great experience which will generate many memories. I see a lot of smiles and excitement on those faces whether they catch a stringer full or nothing of keeping size.
I still have my fishing gear, such as it is. Maybe it’s time to get it out, clean it up, and put it to use. I don’t have a boat, but I might catch a memory, if nothing else, just standing on the bank of the river. Ah, yes, there was that time that my uncle took me fishing with my cane pole and a can of worms ...
