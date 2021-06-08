It was just a few words, seven to be exact. But these words, spoken by a man who has lived by them and acted on them his entire life, perfectly describe the impact that Robert L. Thomas has had on the community of Bowdon.
Thomas was saluted at the April meeting of the Bowdon Kiwanis Club for his 40 plus years of leading the Bowdon Recreation Department, first as a volunteer and for the past 35 years as its director, Thomas said those words not praising himself, which he would never do, but to emphasize what we all can do for our community.
“Small things can lead to big things,” he said. “Just walking down the street, saying ‘hello’ and waving to those you see can make a difference.” He has done this and so much more in so many ways.
Thomas, who is retiring from his post this month, has certainly seen a lot of those little things turn into big things in the lives of the young people who have gone through the programs of the recreation department and through other areas of the community that he has been a part of and observed for so many years.
At the same meeting, an organization he and four of his close friends (George Glenn, Thomas Thurman, Ronnie Houston and Vernon Buchanan Jr.) established and operate, People Helping People, was also honored. In introducing them, Kiwanis club president Sheriff Terry Langley said of the group that he had known them his entire life. “They care about the community,” he said.
This energetic and effective group of stalwart Bowdon area residents lend their talents, time and resources to helping everyone from kindergarten children to senior citizens, and they do it without fanfare - just “little” things which aren’t so little that they do to help others.
“We all know someone we can reach out to, reach out to them in love, “Thomas said, reflecting on those he comes in contact with in his work and those in the larger community.
Thomas is a man more of actions than of words, but others at the meeting had much to say about what he has meant to Bowdon over the years.
“It is an honor for me to stand up here for Robert L. Thomas, to honor him,” said retired Bowdon High School teacher and coach Steve Prater who was one of Thomas’ coaches when he played football for the Red Devils. “We go back together 49 years,” Coach Prater said. “He showed leadership by example in football,” he said of Thomas who was selected to the Georgia High School All-American team and was the leading rusher in the county his senior year. In 2018, Thomas was inducted into the BHS Athletic Hall of Fame.
Prater said that mere words can’t express what his friend Robert L. Thomas has meant to the community. “He is one of the most respected men in this whole area, not just Bowdon.”
Remonica Stephens spoke at the meeting as a parent of children who were impacted by the influence of Thomas. “Thank you for making kids better people,” she said.
The work of People Helping People, a non-profit group, is reflective of Thomas and those he gathers around him to reach out and extend a helping hand where there is an opportunity to fill a need or to serve others.
Thomas Thurman told the Kiwanians that, “We just try to give back to Bowdon. We don’t want to be exalted; we want to serve our community and are dedicated to doing good in our community. We are here to give back.”
In speaking of the organization’s programs, Houston said his emphasis is senior citizens. “They help us as much as we help them. . .we do it because we are blessed.”
Buchanan reflected on how different times are now compared to how it used to be. “We want to do the things that can get us back to how we were raised [to be good citizens who help others in times of need]. We want to be a part of it. It doesn’t take much to make a difference, and we are here to help and support.”
Ever humble and grateful, Robert L. (as he is fondly known) thanked his wife and his family for their support over the many years of his work with the recreation department. “It has been a pleasure to serve this community,” he said.
He said that in the past tense, but anyone who knows him also knows that he will not just retire to the sidelines. He will stay busy, doing those little things that add up big.
