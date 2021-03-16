The time change got us to talking about birds. At least that’s what the conversation centered around Saturday night at our house before the early Sunday morning time change deadline.
Birds of the chicken variety were part and parcel to our discussion of what time will it be this time tomorrow night if it is this time now and what time will it be daylight in the morning if it comes an hour after it does this morning. Or something to that effect.
What did chickens have to do with our dilemma? We don’t have any chickens,
but we take care of some every now and then as a part of Lady Julia’s pet-sitting service. These are
just a few chickens, mind you, not a whole house full of commercial layers
or something like
that.
I guess all of God’s creatures’ internal clocks are attuned to the rising and setting of the sun, no matter what time the mechanical clock says it is. I know mine is. I like to be in bed shortly after the sun sets and up a long while before it rises.
That being said, daylight saving time has me in the bed an hour before the sun bows out when the days are at their longest during the peak of the summer.
Chickens turn in for the day at dusk and rise at first light, just like clockwork no matter what we humans call the time or adjust it to suit our comings and goings. They know there is only so much time in a day no matter how you adjust it on the clock.
It is amazing how — well, like clockwork — at the appropriate time in the evening they seemingly on cue line up and march into the coop. The rooster sometimes lingers outside a little longer, I guess checking on things and making sure the hens are all inside before he calls it a day.
For protection from critters that would harm them, the chickens have not only a secure coop but also a fence around the coop for extra protection and a door controlled by a photo cell to close them in the coop at night and let them out in the morning.
Thus came our momentary puzzlement over the time change. Ordinarily, we would just set the clock ahead one hour before bedtime — if we didn’t forget — and not worry about it until the morning when the one hour loss of sleep greeted us.
But now, for the chickens’ sake — checking on them and giving them food and water — we had to think about sunrise and sunset a little more seriously.
“What time will it
be light in the morning?”
“Well, this morning it was light at about 6:30, wasn’t it? So if we are moving the clock ahead one hour, then in the morning at this time it will be 7:30 a.m., won’t it?”
“But what time
will the chickens get up?”
“Will the chickens set their clucks ahead one hour?”
Figured into the figuring was the fact that we were trying to account for daylight and dark times in Alabama, adding an hour’s difference to our confusion.
I understand a bill has passed at least
one house of the Georgia legislature that would keep us
on daylight saving time all year, but I don’t think it really makes much difference to chickens.
Commented
