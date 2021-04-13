“Y’all come on back to the kitchen and get you something to eat.”
I thought of that inviting statement Sunday morning when church was over, and I began to contemplate where and what we would eat for lunch.
It brought back childhood memories of a time when Sunday lunches for us, or “dinner” as the noon meal was commonly referred to by country folks back then, were most of the time served at Momma’s table or at a relative’s house, not at a restaurant or fast-food outlet.
I also read a comment on social media that what we need in this country is for families to start getting back together and not just for funerals, a thought I have much more frequently the older I get and as friends and family members depart this earthly veil.
A lot of those Sunday afternoons after church when I was young,
we would load up the car and head over to Trickem Valley, which is between Ranburne and Heflin, Alabama, and which is the grand place where I was born.
Even after we left there and moved over across the state line to Mt. Zion when I was only 4 or 5 years old, the family roots were still anchored deeply in that beautiful valley at the foot of Turkey Heaven Mountain that beckoned us back “home” at every opportunity to visit aunts and uncles and cousins we had left behind in distance but not in mind.
There was a thing about country folks then, and I guess to a degree still now, that anytime they had visitors, especially family members, it was almost a requirement that they be offered something to eat.
As soon as the greeting hugs and “hellos” were done on the front porch, there was nothing to do but make your way to the kitchen where a sumptuous spread was usually already on the table and covered by a cloth where it often remained until suppertime.
It was almost like if you didn’t offer something to eat, you would be talked about for poor hospitality. On the other hand, it was equally bad to not accept something to eat, no matter what time you had arrived, even if you had just eaten. You might just well be talked about even more.
There was always room, they thought, for at least a little
bite and certainly for a big slice
of coconut cake and a glass of
sweet tea.
Even if you managed to sweet talk your way out of eating then, you certainly had to carry a plate full home for supper.
When we didn’t go visiting on Sunday afternoon, or before we did, it was assumed by Momma that we would gather at her house, if not to eat then to at least sit on the front porch for a spell and maybe make a churn of ice cream.
Especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas you were expected to gather at Momma’s for a big meal. The only problem with that was, that after you were married, there were two mommas who expected you to eat with them on the big
day.
I don’t remember much about
any formal family reunions back then in our family. I guess it was because most of our immediate family lived within a few miles of each other and “reunions” were frequent. As time has passed and lifestyles and new family traditions have begun with the younger generation, it is a fact that we often don’t see some old family members too often other than at funerals.
Now I realize why Sunday
lunches at Momma’s were important. I wish we could
gather there again.
