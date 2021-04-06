I’ve had one for a while now, so I thought I would find out exactly what it is that I have: a crick.
It turns out a “crick” is a soreness or pain in the neck, which I already knew because my neck had pain and soreness in it. Then, too, “crick” is sometimes a rendition of the word “creek” as in a small body of running water.
But the crick I have is definitely residing in the neck, and I decided it is because I am disregarding something my momma always told me to do: “Sit up straight, William Lee. You’re gonna grow up all bent over.”
After studying the matter closely, I discovered that poor posture while reading was the problem. The blame rests partly on the placement of the books as I read them and my position in the chair in which I do most of my reading.
To read — and I do it an awful lot — I naturally bend my head toward the book in my lap, meaning my neck stays bent forward and downward for long spells at a time. It’s kinda like reading social media or playing games for hours looking down at your phone or laptop machine like the young folks do these days. I solved that by elevating the books on a big fat pillow in my lap. Much better.
Once I figured that might be the problem, I also figured out that while sitting, the small of my back needed some extra support. A cushion took care of that, though the big poodle doesn’t like the cushion when she sits in my chair, which is usually as soon as I get out of it.
Like Momma said, quit slouching. My neck has been doing better.
Momma was more right than she knew. She was right about a lot of other things, too.
Thinking back on some of the things she told me, I call them “Momma-isms.” Her “isms” were about practices and principles, not some political ideology or dogma, thank goodness; she didn’t know anything about, or care anything about, politics, certainly not ideologies and dogmas. I did inherit her conservative ways, though, and, unlike her, I am sometimes consumed by things political.
Sometimes her sayings were more edicts than isms, an edict being an official order given by a someone in authority, according to the dictionary. And believe you me, she was the person in authority in our household.
“William Lee, there will be no eating while you are in bed,” she said once. And once was all it took. She didn’t have to give a reason, but she said she didn’t want crumbs in the bed or worse — ketchup stains on her sheets.
Plus, the bed was for sleeping not eating. Eating was for the table when food was put on the table, and eating was what was put on the table, not what you wanted when you wanted it.
Another thing I didn’t do, per Momma’s mandate, was wear a hat at the table. Per Momma’s mandate, I didn’t wear a hat anywhere in her house. Hats were for outdoors in her way of thinking. I guess it had to do with the times when hats worn working in the fields were too dirty and sweaty for indoor attire.
Neither did I go shirtless in the house — or outdoors unless it was going swimming with boys only down at the crick.
One of my favorite Momma-isms, though, is the one about lizards and going barefoot. “William Lee, you can’t go barefooted until you see a lizard,” meaning, I guess, if you saw a lizard it was probably warm enough outside to shuck your brogans and socks and cool your toes in the crick. I don’t go barefoot anymore except in the shower, but I still think of that anytime I see a lizard, and a lot of other things Momma said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.