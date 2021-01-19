Last week I got the first shot of the vaccine for the COVID-19 virus. I told myself, “this won’t hurt at all.” After all, I am a tough old man. Well, old anyway.
It didn’t hurt, maybe just a little feeling of a pinch when the needle went in. Except for a little soreness there for a few days, neither have there been any other problems like allergic reactions nor even mild symptoms of the virus itself.
I admit I had dreaded getting in the drive-thru line to get vaccinated; I don’t even like to take an aspirin. And, like a lot of men, I sometimes don’t seek medical help until I have run the gamut of home remedies and non-prescription treatments.
But considering my advancing age, which puts me at higher risk, they say, for catching the virus, and having discussed the safety and effectiveness with many, I took the plunge.
With the vaccine maybe we can get rid of this terrible virus which has affected all of us in one way or another for the past year, if not from the illness itself, from its staggering impact on the economy and society in general because of the shutdown of businesses, industries, schools and churches.
Thanks to the Carroll County Public Health Department, the University of West Georgia, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and many others no doubt who were involved that I did not see, it was a very efficient and smooth operation. I was in and out in about 30 minutes, including the 15 or 20 minutes they ask you to wait after receiving the injection to see if there is any allergic reaction. And there were emergency medical people on hand in case there was a problem. Like one of my friends said about it, we live in a great county.
So my first shot in probably almost a decade was as pleasant I guess as getting a shot can be. Because the Good Lord has kept me as healthy as a horse, as they say, for most of my seven decades, I am rarely sick. The last shots in my arm were a vaccine for shingles and a tetanus booster since as a junk dealer I often piddle with dirty and rusted things with sharp edges and pointy things.
My prayer is that the vaccine will help end this scourge that has so powerfully impacted so much of what we call life and living. I am also thankful for the vaccine itself and for all those who had a part in developing it.
I am scheduled for the second dose next month. In the meantime and even after the vaccine is fully in effect, I will continue to wear a mask, wash my hands often and social distance as much as possible until this thing is behind us. It just makes good sense to help protect myself and those I am around. Plus, it looks like it has put the quietus on the flu. Not hearing much about that here in the midst of what should be its season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.