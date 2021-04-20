For one who enjoys cool weather, it’s a good thing to have two winters: regular winter when it sometimes gets a lot more than just cool and “blackberry winter,” which is usually one last little spell of the year for chilly temperatures.
We were heading over to our camping site for a Sunday afternoon mini picnic when I spotted alongside Highway 82 somewhere between Hawk, Alabama, and Morrison Crossroads at Old 431 the first blackberry patch in bloom that I have seen this year. Considering that a cool breeze was blowing and it was mid-April, I told Lady Julia that it must be blackberry winter.
Our little outing required jackets and even warm wraps to ward off a steady breeze blowing across the river water that made what was in the high 60s feel like low 50s when you were in the shade. With a low forecast in the 40s later this week, it will definitely feel like winter again after some nice warm spring days approaching 80 degrees. I even saw one prediction calling for mid-30s tonight (Wednesday).
According to Wikipedia, the online encyclopedia (www.wikipedia.org), blackberry winter is known all over the United States and in Europe as a cold snap that often occurs in the late spring when blackberries are in bloom. Depending on where you are, it could be called something else such as “dogwood winter” or “redbud winter,” depending on what is in bloom at the time in your area.
Though they don’t bloom that I know of, at my house I could call it wild onion winter.
“The blackberry winter term may have arisen to describe the belief that a spring cold snap helps the blackberry canes to start growing,” the Wikipedia post shows.
Well, if it helps the blackberries to grow, that’s even a better reason to have a “winter” named for this particular season. There is nothing much better than a blackberry cobbler or blackberry jelly and jam — or just eating them straight off the vine.
As kids we picked a lot of blackberries from vines growing in the wild, mainly just to eat on the spot. But sometimes we were sent with a pan or bucket to pick enough to make a cobbler, or if there were a lot of them, enough to make a few jars of jam.
Momma always warned us to watch out for snakes which, I guess, liked blackberries, too, or just liked the thick vines and undergrowth as a good spot to lie in wait for some other unsuspecting critter such as a bird to come along to dine on some berries.
As good as they are, blackberries don’t make it easy to get them, which I guess makes them even better. Not only are there snakes to consider, but there are briars to prick your fingers and hands and maybe worst of all, though they are the smallest obstacle — chiggers! Or, in our common parlance, redbugs.
I don’t recall us having any insect repellents back then to spray on beforehand to ward off the miniscule little spiders which embed in your skin and cause a violent itch, but I do remember wiping down with alcohol after berry-picking time. The problem was the one or two you had missed until they had time to do their itchy work. Nothing much to do then but scratch.
But the blackberries were worth the trouble. Thank you, Lord, for blackberry winter.
