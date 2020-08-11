From falling asleep while Mom read me the books to attending the midnight releases at Horton’s Bookstore, some of my most cherished childhood memories involve J.K. Rowling’s "Harry Potter" series. Only recently, however, did I discover that the author’s story contains its own magic.
A book was never far away from young Joanne Rowling growing up in Gloucestershire, England. A self-proclaimed bookworm, Jo wanted to be a writer from an early age. Upon graduating from college, she moved to London and worked in a series of secretarial jobs. While on a delayed train from Manchester to London, the idea for a story of a young boy attending a school of wizardry formed in her mind. Over the next five years, she began to map out all seven books of the series. She wrote mostly in longhand and gradually built up a mass of notes scribbled on odd scraps of paper.
When Jo was 15, her mother, Anne, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). After a 10-year battle, in 1990 the disease took Anne’s life. To this day, Jo’s biggest regret is that she never told her mother she was writing the books. Death becomes a central theme as the series progresses, which Rowling has partly attributed to the effect that her mother’s death had on her.
After she and her first husband divorced, Rowling moved to Edinburgh, Scotland, along with her firstborn daughter, Jessica, whom she raised on her salary of £100 a week. Albeit a challenging chapter of her life, it was during this time that she accepted she was a writer and began putting all of her efforts toward "Harry Potter." The first nine publishing companies rejected her manuscript of the first book. Only the tenth wrote back expressing interest, in what Jo described “the best letter I’d ever received in my life.”
That letter would change her life. Originally published in the UK, in 1997, "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" found its way to the States, where it was published as "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." Upon earning $100,000 from Scholastic, Joanne was “stunned.” It would soon become the most-purchased book by American readers. With the series sweeping the nation, Hollywood quickly came looking for rights to adapt the books into films. Rowling reluctantly permitted, with her primary stipulation being that the films be shot in Britain with an all-British cast, understanding that a crucial part of what made the books work was that they were set in the UK.
Fame didn’t come without challenges. Her life - seemingly overnight - drastically changed. She’s gone on record saying she “misses the anonymity” of her pre-Harry Potter life. As the pressure of meeting deadlines mounted, articles were published that revealed personal secrets about her divorce. After finishing the fourth book, she remarried and had two children. Between family and book obligations, she learned to pace herself and began to love writing again. But because it took her three years to complete the fifth book, some tabloids claimed she had writer’s block while others suggested she wasn’t interested in writing anymore.
The series hasn’t been immune to criticism, often coming under scrutiny because of witchcraft and evil that are depicted throughout. Rowling, a practicing Christian, hasn’t shied away from answering the criticism, insisting that the books are moral, exploring the concept of free will and the battle between good and evil.
In 2004, Rowling was named to Forbes’ billionaire's list, becoming only the fourth woman self-made billionaire. Even more impressive to me is the humility and grace with which she’s handled her wealth, choosing to turn it into philanthropy. She’s managed to run a global enterprise while remaining devoted to her home life. In 2006, she co-founded Lumos, which exists to promote an end to the institutionalization of children worldwide. Four years later, she founded the Anne Rowling MS Clinic in her mother’s honor. At one point, Rowling dropped from Forbes’ billionaires list because of the large amount of royalty money she gave away to charity. She hopes that her legacy will be more about helping children separated from their families than her books.
Those close to Rowling have described her as the kind of person who acknowledges the presence of others. “She doesn’t lead the life of a celebrity”, one friend said, “but she also feels duty-bound to be an advocate, a philanthropist in a quiet way. And also to speak out about the causes she deems important.”
Many networks through the years have pressured Rowling to say that she was poor and unhappy before her big breakthrough, and that money and success brought her happiness. Time and time again, she’s refused, contending that people romanticize poverty. “It’s admirable,” she has said, “but not to be romanticized.”
Three core values - tolerance, fairness, and equality - are at the center of everything Rowling writes. Upon completing Harry Potter, Rowling hoped that its readers were left with a theme of hope. That even though our loved ones may pass away, life goes on and there is new life.
In the books, Harry’s greatest trait is his courage. “I’m normally most proud of myself after doing something that frightens me,” said Rowling. “I believe in courage. It’s the virtue that ensures all the others.” Though it took many years, she eventually accepted that she was a writer and that she was going to pursue it despite the fear of failure.
Harry Potter has inspired an entire generation to read. Through the books, magic was cast into my childhood. Without them, I wouldn’t love literature like I do today.
For a woman who has received many compliments, there’s one that Rowling cherishes above all: “You taught my children to love books.”
