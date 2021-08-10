I didn’t know the exact date for the “dog days” of summer to set in, but my body has been telling me that they are definitely here. I know it’s an essential part of God’s creation and order, but I just don’t fare well in hot and humid weather.
According to Farmer’s Almanac (farmersalmanac.com), the official period is July 3 through August 11 for what “describes the most oppressive period of summer.” July was relatively cool, but early August has proved to be what it is known for — hot!
Although according to the calendar we are fairly close to the end of the official dog days period, it started for me the first day it got above 75 degrees with accompanying high humidity and won’t end until the cool breezes of fall lift away the heat.
I know my dogs don’t particularly care for heat, either. They don’t mind shorter walks but seem to enjoy getting back into the air-conditioned house almost as much as I do.
I wondered if “dog days” got its name because of dogs, but apparently it has more to do with the Dog Star (Sirius) than it does our four-legged best friends which have to resort to panting to keep their bodies cool when the weather outside is sweltering.
According to Wikipedia, the online encyclopedia (www.wikipedia.org), the dog days of summer are “historically the period following the heliacal rising of the star Sirius, which Greek and Roman astrology connected with heat, drought, sudden thunderstorms, lethargy, fever and mad dogs and bad luck.” Heliacal means relating to or near the sun, and, yes, I had to look it up.
It also reports that the dog days of summer are “now taken to be the hottest and most uncomfortable part of summer in the Northern Hemisphere.”
Although it officially lasts only a little over a month, for me the discomfort stretches from sometime in April until late September.
We definitely have the heat. (The predicted high for the day was around 90 as I was writing this. That’s way too far up the thermometer for me.) Sudden thunderstorms — yep, we have had some of those, but I do like storms. I sit on the porch and watch them, or when they rage over the river where we camp.
The heat can definitely bring on a lethargic reaction especially when I have to go outside and mow, which I am having to do once a week with all of the rain we have had this summer. I don’t know about mad dogs, but the poodles Dottie and Delta do get a little sassy when I explain to them it’s too hot right now to go outside, even for a short walk.
Steamy weather to me is bugs — flying bugs, crawling bugs, biting bugs, stinging bugs, stinking bugs, and bugs which attach themselves to my pets and me.
As soon as I step out the door, they dive-bomb my hair, my face, my eyes, my ears and my mouth when I open it to say unkind things about them. Then there are spiders (especially the kind which commandeer my garage) and snakes, scorpions and other creepy, crawly things.
My hot days friends in the critter kingdom are lizards, dragonflies and swallows and other birds which dispose of some of the things which are bugging me.
For as long as I can remember, I have not been a fan of hot weather. As a child, I avoided the baking sun by playing in the cool dirt under the house, which was not underpinned, or under a shade tree.
I just don’t do the four s’s: searing sun, sweat and (bug) swatting very well. Give me a brisk fall breeze rustling colorful leaves and wafting campfire smoke. That’s the ideal weather for me.
