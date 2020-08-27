This column is a revision from an earlier publication in 2017.
Maybe it is the upcoming celebration of Labor Day, or it could be the fact that I still work part-time (though I have not worked since mid-March due to the virus) which set me to reflect on the various jobs I have had or observed in the last 50 years and what they mean to me.
There is not a job out there which doesn’t deserve respect along with
an appreciation for
the men and women who perform it. Whether you are
still on the ground with one foot on the bottom rung of the ladder, or you are perched on the top step waiting for the next level, any job done well is a tribute to the person performing it and
a strong thread in
the fabric of all honorable professions which make America great.
Thinking back on the jobs I have had, all of them taught me valuable lessons that multiplied and built
on each other. From my first stint as a Saturday helper in a department store to my retirement as a journalist and a newspaper editor,
and the stops in between, I observed that the key to
doing well — and advancing — in any work setting is a determination to do whatever job before you to the best of
your ability, even if, and especially if,
part of your responsibility is mopping floors and taking out the trash. Work until those are the cleanest floors
the world (or your boss) has ever
seen.
My second employment was
again as a helper,
this time on a construction crew where I found out what hard work in
the sense of physical labor was really all about, and that was good for me physically and experientially. As I did it, I saw those who had done the same kinds of tasks years before (and were still not above doing it again when needed) now reading blueprints and managing the intricate details of erecting a huge building.
As a reporter and writer, where I spent most of my working career, I looked up to the editors and publishers and knew that they had been where I was, and I could be where they were with determination.
Along the way I
was also blessed to work in education
and the corporate world, again learning from those who excelled in their professions and set examples for others
to follow.
I have benefited greatly — am well and healthy today as far as I know — thanks be to God and the skills of those in the medical profession who brought me through a heart problem 30 years ago and offer a special thanks to them now as they serve at great risk during this pandemic.
I watch with awe the selflessness of the good men and women in law enforcement at all levels and fire and rescue professionals who stand between us and danger, knowing that they do what they do for more than just a paycheck.
I am also thankful when I consider the devotion and responsibility of those in the ministry who are held to a high standard and who plead for souls by proclaiming the Gospel with ramifications that are eternal.
I don’t know how many different kinds of jobs there are, but they are all necessary and important or they wouldn’t exist. Those who perform these tasks serve a vital
role in the well being of our communities and the nation as a whole. This Labor Day, and every day,
I salute them.
And I hope this virus thing is over soon so I can get
back to my job which
I enjoy so much.
