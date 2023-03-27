The 2023 Georgia Legislative Session is quickly approaching its end with only two legislative days left to finish our important work. Senate committees met for the final time this week to hear measures passed over from the House, and hosted a multitude of advocacy groups who came to have their voices heard under the Gold Dome. The Senate body passed a wide variation of legislation this week, with a few bills of note.

House Bill 19, also known as the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget, passed the Senate on Thursday. This $32.4 billion dollar budget funds 100% of the HOPE scholarship, offers raises to state employees, and further supports the needs of our vital state agencies. I appreciate the General Assembly for working cohesively to craft a budget that will improve the lives of Georgians and keep our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family.

Sen. Mike Dugan serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans, Military, and Homeland Security. He represents Senate District 30 which includes Carroll, and Haralson counties and portions of Paulding and Douglas Counties. He may be reached at 404.656.7872 mike.dugan@senate.ga.gov

Trending Videos