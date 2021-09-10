A year before That Day, I was standing on the observation deck of the World Trade Center’s south tower, and it seemed all of Manhattan was at my feet.
Almost 1,400 feet above street level, standing there in a jacket and tie, briefcase in hand, I got close enough to the glass to make my stomach quiver to look straight down. It was pretty unnerving, but the sight of all those buildings so close together — not to mention seeing the Statue of Liberty away across the Hudson River — was also pretty cool.
Back when I ran a public relations agency, I had made several trips to New York City but there had never been much time to do “touristy” things. But on that day I had a few minutes between meetings, so I decided to indulge myself and bought a ticket for the ride up to the 107th floor.
The wind, calm elsewhere, whipped around the base of the Twin Towers as I walked across the plaza and looked up. I can’t say that the architecture of the buildings impressed me, but their size certainly did. I became acutely aware that I was far from home, a country boy from west Georgia.
On the day that became That Day, I was early to the office, pulling things together for another trip to New York. I had the TV on, as I always did. My previous newspaper career had made me a news junkie.
When the first plane hit the North Tower, it was clearly a big event. But over the years I — and I suspect many of you — had become almost immune to seeing big events on television. Scaled against some of those events, this apparent accident did not engage more than my curiosity.
And then the second plane hit. It hit the South Tower, a place that I had been. It hit the South Tower deliberately, as anyone who watched the replay dozens of times could see. What I had thought was an accident was no accident, and what was immediately clear was that it was an act of war.
It’s hard to recall now that the years have telescoped events together, but what happened at the World Trade Center that day was first thought to be a single act of terror. But within the next few hours, minutes really, the scope of what was happening became wider, more chilling.
The Pentagon was hit. And then there were reports of airliners skyjacked. The White House and the Capitol were evacuated. These events did not come all at once. They came in a steady succession; you had barely time to grasp that the South Tower had fallen before you had to focus your mind to the attack on the Pentagon.
That is what made this assault on America simultaneously so cruel and ingenious. It was the intent of the terrorists to muddle our minds, to divert our attention with separate attacks as they used our own civilian airliners as weapons. Not since the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor had we been so caught off guard. It was at once both terrifying and frustrating.
And then, when the attacks were over, and the television was full of commentators and analysts and witnesses trying to make sense of it all, I sat in my office and looked at the sky.
The sky looks different in September. On some days, like That Day, there are no clouds and the sky was a shade of blue that almost hurts your eyes. And the sky That Day was silent. All the planes, everywhere, had been ordered to the ground.
My office was near Peachtree DeKalb airport, and planes routinely flew overhead to Hartsfield. I stepped outside my office to hear ...
Silence. It seemed that even the cars on the street were gone, their drivers at home locked in front of their TV sets. From the sky there was no noise at all, only a cobalt-blue view of heaven and a taste of fall in the air. Emptiness, quiet, as if everything was on pause. Or, more precisely, as if someone had hit the cosmic reset button as our nation gathered its wits and its strength to fight back.
Do you remember the days after 9/11? Do you remember how politics evaporated from our national discourse? Even had Facebook or Twitter existed then, it is impossible to think that they would have been used to divide and stir mistrust in the weeks after 9/11. It was the unity that my parents had described which enveloped the country during WWII.
I still have the stubs of the tickets that took me to the observation floor of the South Tower. I look at them now and then, and I remember That Day.
